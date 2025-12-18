Former ICC Panel Official Highlights TV Umpire’s Mistake in Alex Carey Decision in 3rd Ashes 2025 Test

Snicko has already made multiple incorrect calls in Ashes 2025.

More than cricket, the technology, particularly Snicko, has been the talking point in the ongoing Ashes 2025. The matter escalated during the third Test in Adelaide, when a series of controversial decisions prompted players to question the credibility of Snicko.

Among the many debated calls was Alex Carey’s, as he earned a lifeline after the Snicko team chose the wrong microphone for audio processing. While England got their review back on Day 2, Carey had done the damage with the bat by adding another 34 to his tally and getting to his maiden Ashes century.

Amidst so many arguments, former ICC umpire Simon Taufel initially defended the umpires, stating that they were consistent in their decisions and followed the technology on all occasions. However, on 7Cricket, he went on to explain that the third umpire made a mistake by not trusting the deviation when it was clearly visible from the replays.

“There are a number of elements to conclusive evidence protocols. So, the first thing that the umpire should look for is a deflection. If they see a deflection in the replays, we should not be using the Snicko technology. Simply because there’s a danger, if you like, then perhaps the technology doesn’t give us the answer that we are looking for. But if you see a clear deflection, that is conclusive. I think it’s really important that we use technology to support the on-field umpire’s decision, not replace it. And if the vision is clear, that’s conclusive.”

🎧 Audio 🎧



Simon Taufel joins us to speak about…



• Everything DRS from the last couple days

• How the absence of a soft signal plays into some of it

• His thoughts on how elite level umpires are being coached



And a lot, lot more that's well worth your time #Ashes🎧 pic.twitter.com/9H15iyuADZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2025

England face the brunt of inaccurate Snicko technology in Ashes 2025

The inaccuracy of the Snicko technology affected both teams in the Ashes 2025, but England have been on the receiving end more often than Australia. In Adelaide, Carey survived a close call and later tormented England by forming useful partnerships with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc on the first day of 3rd Ashes 2025 Test.

Later, Jamie Smith was wrongly given out in the second innings when he clearly didn’t hit the ball, but Snicko showed a murmur. There was a massive gap between the bat and the ball when Snicko showed a spike, and there was no visible deviation either.

Even Australia were frustrated with the improper behaviour of the technology when Smith had clearly hit one, but Snicko didn’t catch it at all. Obviously, he would not have been out since Usman Khawaja didn’t take the catch neatly, but Aussie players were quick enough to criticise it, with Mitchell Starc urging to scrape Snicko.

Still, England would feel more hard done by, and rightly so. They are already behind in the series, and such technology errors have not helped them either, as they were denied a big wicket first and then lost one of their key batters in the second innings when they were in trouble.

