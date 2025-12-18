‘Snicko Needs To Be Sacked’ – Mitchell Starc Slams Technology After Fresh Controversial Calls In Ashes 2025.

Snicko has come under heavy scrutiny.

The Snicko technology controversy refuses to settle down, as more drama followed during Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes 2025 Test in Adelaide. As Jamie Smith got out amidst a debated decision, the credibility of Snicko has come under massive scrutiny, given that Alex Carey had already survived a wrong call the previous day.

Pat Cummins bowled a back-of-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Jamie Smith looked to pull but was late in his shot. The ball flew near his bat and straight into the wicketkeeper, as Australian players thought he had edged and started to appeal.

ALSO READ:

The umpire sent the decision to the TV official, as he wanted to check whether it was a clean catch, but the third umpire has to check everything once the decision goes upstairs. As Snicko came, a murmur appeared, but the bat was nowhere close to the ball, and a clear gap was visible throughout the replay.

How is that out? Is the third umpire high? Can't he see there's no bat involved when Snicko shows some disturbance? What's your take? #Ashes2025 #cricket pic.twitter.com/JoQqhkm6wD — Dev (@devpatill) December 18, 2025

Then, the closer replay shown later by the broadcasters confirmed no deviation as the ball went close to the bat. However, that murmur on Snicko convinced the third umpire that the batter had edged it, and Carey had collected the ball cleanly, which meant Jamie Smith had to walk back, leaving Ben Stokes and England camp fuming.

Mitchell Starc questions Snicko after a series of controversial decisions in Ashes 2025

As the drama continued in the 3rd Ashes 2025 Test, Mitchell Starc couldn’t resist calling out Snicko technology during Australia’s bowling innings. On the stump mic, the left-arm pacer was heard asking for it to be removed, highlighting the mistakes made by it on both days.

“Snicko needs to be sacked. That’s the worst technology there is. They made a mistake the other day, and they make another mistake today.”

Earlier, Australia were also on the receiving end when they thought Smith had gloved it, as the ball flew at the slip. However, Snicko showed a flat line, and though the ball cleared bounced before Usman Khawaja caught it, the technology was again in question, as Australian players were displeased, prompting Pat Cummins to have an extended chat with the umpire Nitin Menon.

Meanwhile, England got one review back on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes 2025 Test after the review team accepted a human error was involved in Alex Carey’s decision on Day 1. Clearly, Snicko is not doing things right, and it’s England who have suffered the most due to obvious errors made by the technology.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.