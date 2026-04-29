Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Responds to Using ‘AI in Bat’ Allegation During IPL 2026

After a phenomenal debut season last year, Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is dominating the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) edition. The explosive left-hander has remained unfazed against the most dangerous and lethal bowlers, sending the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood out of the park.

His numbers serve as a testament to the sheer talent the youngster as poses as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race, outclassing heavyweight names like Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma amongst others with 400 runs in nine games, at an incredible average of 44.44 while maintaining a blistering strike rate of 238.09, including one century and two fifties.

Given his unreal exploits, Pakistan cricket expert Nouman Niaz has recently hinted that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is using ‘AI in bat’, albeit jokingly. The 15-year-old has now given a savage response to the allegation.

In a video posted by the Royals on their social media handles, Vaibhav was quoted as saying,

“Bhagwan ne laga ke dia hai. Upar he bola tha ke bat mein tumhare kuch laga ke de raha hoon. Usi ka istimaal kar raha hoon (God attached it to my bat. He said in heaven that he has attached something to your bat. I am using that.”

𝘉𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘺𝘢 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦?



Vaibhav answers 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/uZcqABbaGS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2026

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The meteoric rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ever since being acquired for INR 1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has witnessed a massive uphill curve in just a short time. No doubt, he has impressed in franchise cricket against top names, but at the same time he has delivered in the national jersey too. After impressing on the U19 away tours of England and Australia last year across formats, he played a crucial role in helping the tricolour win a record sixth U19 World Cup earlier this year.

Vaibhav finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer for India and second-highest overall with 439 runs in seven innings at 62.71 average, comprising one ton and three fifties to his name.

Given his meteoric rise, calls have already begun from analysts and former cricketers to hand rare talent his maiden senior cap. Capable of causing absolute carnage, coupled with his tremendous skillset, it is only a matter of time before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his debut in the Indian jersey for senior team.

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