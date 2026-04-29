GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 42: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 42 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against the hosts Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no.42 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this clash, to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans have four wins and as many losses after playing eight games in the season. They are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings away from home. Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 25 to restrict the opponents to 158 before Sai Sudharsan smashed 87 off 46 deliveries.
RCB have 12 points to their credit, having won six games and lost twice. They hammered Delhi Capitals in the previous game by nine wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) delivered one of the best new ball spells to reduce DC to 6 for just 8 runs. DC were eventually bowled out for 75, which RCB mowed down in 6.3 overs.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, M Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: Nishant Sindhu.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
The Ahmedabad venue produces good pitches for batting with something in it for new-ball seamers. It witnessed high-scoring games quite often, with the average first innings score since the previous IPL season reading 211.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be clear with no chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range around 32 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
Kagiso Rabada (GT)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Gujarat Titans have a good bowling attack but have several issues in the batting unit. RCB, on the other hand, have great quality in both departments. RCB will be favourites heading into this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.