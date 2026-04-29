GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 42: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 42 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against the hosts Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no.42 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this clash, to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans have four wins and as many losses after playing eight games in the season. They are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings away from home. Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 25 to restrict the opponents to 158 before Sai Sudharsan smashed 87 off 46 deliveries.

RCB have 12 points to their credit, having won six games and lost twice. They hammered Delhi Capitals in the previous game by nine wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) delivered one of the best new ball spells to reduce DC to 6 for just 8 runs. DC were eventually bowled out for 75, which RCB mowed down in 6.3 overs.

GT vs RCB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, M Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: Nishant Sindhu.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.

GT vs RCB IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Ahmedabad venue produces good pitches for batting with something in it for new-ball seamers. It witnessed high-scoring games quite often, with the average first innings score since the previous IPL season reading 211.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be clear with no chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range around 32 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been sensational with the ball this season, making an impact across phases.

The right-arm seamer has claimed 14 wickets from eight games at an economy of 7.61, including 3 for 5 off three overs in the previous game.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood is coming off a magnificent spell of 4 for 12 in the previous outing.

The Aussie pacer has snared 30 wickets from 17 innings since the last edition at a strike rate of 12.66.

Kagiso Rabada (GT)

Kagiso Rabada went wicketless in the previous encounter against RCB but has three three-wicket hauls in the last four games.

He has taken 13 wickets in the season at an economy of 9.48.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli is the most consistent batter in the league, and naturally is the most popular captaincy option.

He has scored 351 runs in the tournament at an average of 58 and strike rate of 162, including three fifty-plus scores.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has scored 330 runs in the tournament at an average of 47 with three half centuries.

Gill has great numbers at this ground, with over 1,400 runs at an average of 58 and strike rate of 164.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan is coming off an excellent century and an 87-run knock in the last two games.

The left-hander has amassed 1,081 runs in the league since last year at an average of 49 and strike rate of 157.

Team for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have a good bowling attack but have several issues in the batting unit. RCB, on the other hand, have great quality in both departments. RCB will be favourites heading into this game.

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