MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 41: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 41 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to collide in match no.41 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this game, set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians find themselves in ninth place after winning only two games and losing five times. They lost the previous game against Chennai Super Kings by 103 runs. Chasing 208, they lost three wickets early. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma occupied the crease but just could not free the shackles.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have 10 points to their credit, and have won four games on the trot. They are coming off a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, chasing down 229. Abhishek Sharma hit 57 off 29 deliveries while Ishan Kishan hammered 74 off 31 balls as they finished the game with nine balls to spare.

MI vs SRH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact player: Ashwani Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain.

Impact player: Eshan Malinga.

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Wankhede Stadium is known for fast and bouncy pitches where batters usually dominate the proceedings. The average first innings score at this ground since the last IPL edition reads 193. Expect a high-scoring contest in this game.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

AM Ghazanfar (MI)

AM Ghazanfar has been superb with the ball, picking up eight wickets at an economy of 8.72.

SRH top order comprises three left-hand batters, and Ghazanfar could play a key role.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen is amongst the top run-scorers in the tournament.

He has accumulated 349 runs in the season at an average of 50 with three half centuries.

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma started the season with a superb 78 off 38 deliveries.

He will return from injury in this game, and could be a decent fantasy option at home ground.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav is struggling to score at a fast rate but can be a decent differential captaincy option.

He has made over 600 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 37 while striking at 154.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 380 runs at a strike rate of 212.

Since the previous edition, he has hammered two centuries and five half centuries.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan has been in terrific form, scoring 312 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 198 with three fifties.

He has amassed 844 runs in T20 cricket this year, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 201.

Team for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the more in-form batting unit and the bowling unit has improved. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have struggled in both departments. Expect SRH to win this game.

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