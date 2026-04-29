MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 41: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 41 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to collide in match no.41 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this game, set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians find themselves in ninth place after winning only two games and losing five times. They lost the previous game against Chennai Super Kings by 103 runs. Chasing 208, they lost three wickets early. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma occupied the crease but just could not free the shackles.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have 10 points to their credit, and have won four games on the trot. They are coming off a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, chasing down 229. Abhishek Sharma hit 57 off 29 deliveries while Ishan Kishan hammered 74 off 31 balls as they finished the game with nine balls to spare.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact player: Ashwani Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain.
Impact player: Eshan Malinga.
Wankhede Stadium is known for fast and bouncy pitches where batters usually dominate the proceedings. The average first innings score at this ground since the last IPL edition reads 193. Expect a high-scoring contest in this game.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
AM Ghazanfar (MI)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Rohit Sharma (MI)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have the more in-form batting unit and the bowling unit has improved. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have struggled in both departments. Expect SRH to win this game.
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