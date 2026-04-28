Why India Debut Might Not Be Soon on Cards for LSG Pacer Mohsin Khan Despite IPL 2026 Heroics?

Mohsin Khan has snared nine wickets in four matches for LSG in the IPL 2026.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mohsin Khan has snared his maiden IPL five-wicket haul in their latest fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Though the hosts lost the IPL 2026 match in the super over, the bowler’s heroics to thrash the KKR line-up during the first innings garnered attention.

However, following the electrifying display from the 27-year-old, many predicted his India debut after the IPL 2026. But former KKR bowler Umesh Yadav has recently opened up on why Mohsin might not get to debut for the national team soon.

Umesh Yadav on India Debut Prospects of Mohsin Khan

The former India player emphasised Mohsin’s fitness concerns as a key reason behind not getting an immediate India call-up. The injury-prone player has often missed out on action due to a few physical setbacks. Earlier, the LSG bowler could not participate in most of the IPL 2023 fixtures due to a major injury blow, following his commendable debut in the previous edition of the tournament.

Mohsin was also ruled out of the entire IPL 2025 due to a calf issue. He even missed out on featuring in four clashes of the ongoing season for a stiffness in his leg.

“He is a talented bowler, but you can’t make immediate decisions about national selection based on just a couple of matches. Fitness is a major concern for him. He often plays a few matches and then gets injured, missing entire seasons,” opined Umesh in an interview with RevSportz.

“Selectors look for consistency, how much cricket you’ve played and how your body holds up. To be considered for higher levels, he needs to play full domestic seasons — Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare, and Syed Mushtaq Ali — and perform consistently. Only then can he progress to India A and eventually the national team,” he added.

However, the Uttar Pradesh bowler possesses decent domestic stats in the white-ball format, snaring 33 scalps in 21 List A matches and 89 wickets in 65 T20 appearances. These also include one four-fer and one five-wicket haul in each of the formats.

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Mohsin Khan Will Be Key for LSG IPL 2026 Comeback

The Lucknow outfit have had a lacklustre campaign so far in the IPL 2026. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in eight fixtures. With a five-match-long losing streak, LSG would be desperate to turnaround the results. Amidst this, Mohsin’s continued brilliance would be crucial for the side to keep alive their IPL 2026 playoff hopes.

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