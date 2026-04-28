Shreyas Iyer Opens Up on How He Fixed Short-Ball Problems Ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain and India star Shreyas Iyer had long been troubled with shorter-pitched deliveries. However, of late, the dynamic right-hander has looked much more comfortable in tackling them.

While the latest update to his skill set has definitely made him more fearsome as a batter, the 31-year-old has now opened up and revealed the process behind the shift. Speaking to Irfan Pathan on JioStar, Shreyas Iyer was quoted as saying,

“People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it. Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six.”

He further added, “I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws. The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes. I focus on creating a rhythm. Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same.”

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Shreyas Iyer vs Short balls – A stats comparison

Apart from the mindset, Shreyas Iyer has worked on his stance and opened up more slightly, which helps get into positions to attack a short ball. This has reflected in his batting as well. Since 2024, Shreyas has gotten out just once to short-pitched deliveries in the ODI format while maintaining a boundary % of 24.32.

Row Labels Runs Balls Outs Boundary% BackOfALength 61 59 2 10.169 HalfVolley 18 9 33.333 LengthBall 127 152 4 9.868 Short 59 37 1 24.32 Yorker 0 1

In the IPL as well, since the past season, Shreyas Iyer has actually dominated when faced with a short-ball. His strike rate and boundary percentage are the highest across all other types of deliveries.

The graph below shows the stats since IPL 2025.

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