Punjab Kings Playoffs Chances Explained: Can PBKS Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026?

Can Punjab Kings finish in the top two in IPL 2026? That is the big question among fans at the halfway stage of the tournament. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS reached the final last season and are still chasing their first IPL title. They have started this season strongly and are looking like one of the top contenders, along with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Here we take a look at the Punjab Kings playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 League Standings

Punjab Kings currently occupy top spot on the points table with 13 points. They have won six matches, while one of their games was washed out due to rain.

📊 Quick Take – Punjab Kings Playoffs Chances for IPL 2026

✅ Points: 13 from 7 matches

🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 2 more from remaining 7 games

📉 NRR: +1.333

⚠️ Top Two Chance: High chance

🔮 Playoff Chance: Almost certain

Punjab Kings Remaining Fixtures

Punjab Kings still have seven matches left, and these games will be very important in their race for a top-two finish. Their chances will depend on how they perform in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:

April 28 – Rajasthan Royals, New Chandigarh (Home)

May 3 – Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (Away)

May 6 – Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (Away)

May 11 – Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (Home)

May 14 – Mumbai Indians, Dharamsala (Home)

May 17 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dharamsala (Home)

May 23 – Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow (Away)

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Can PBKS Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings have been outstanding this season. They are the only unbeaten team so far, winning six matches, while one game was abandoned due to rain. Let us look at their chances of finishing in the top two.

A team needs a minimum of 18-20 points to secure a top two spot in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify top two with 16-17 points – but need to maintain a superior net run-rate and their fate will depend on other results.

So, Can PBKS Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026? The answer for now is yes. Here is what PBKS need to do:

PBKS need four wins from their remaining seven matches to secure a top-two finish. Two more wins will almost confirm their playoff spot. Even three wins should keep them in the race for the top two.

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