Delhi Capitals Playoffs Chances Explained: What DC Need To Do Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs is a burning question among fans at the halfway stage of the tournament. The Axar Patel-led side is one of the few teams yet to win their maiden title and are gunning to break the jinx. However, they have had a mixed season so far.

Here we take a look at the Delhi Capitals playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 League Standings

DC currently occupy seventh spot on the points table with four points. They have won two games and have lose five.

Current Standings: 7

Matches: 8

Won: 3

Lost: 5

Points: 6

Net Run-rate: -1.060

Delhi Capitals Remaining Fixtures

The Men in Blue and Red have six more games in hand to make a difference. Can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:

May 1 – Rajasthan Royals, Jaipur (Away)

May 5 – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (Home)

May 8 – Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (Home)

May 11 – Punjab Kings, Dharamshala (Away)

May 17 – Rajasthan Royals, Delhi (Home)

May 24 – Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata (Away)

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Can Delhi Capitals Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

The most decorated franchise in the world is struggling right now but still have their destiny in their hands. Before we check DC qualification scenarios, let’s take a look at playoffs criteria.

A team needs a minimum of 17 points to secure a direct qualification in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify with 16 points – a common theme in the league. But in some scenarios, even 16 points might not be enough.

A team can reach the top 4 with 14 points as well but need other results to go in their favour while maintaining a superior net run-rate.

So, can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is yes. Here is what DC need to do:

DC need to win six out of their remaining six games to reach the playoffs directly.

Five wins out of six games can also get them through without depending on other results but will need to keep an eye on their net run-rate.

Winning four out of six games means DC wil end with 14 points and could technically stay alive in the qualification race but will need other results to go their way.

The Delhi Capitals playoffs chances will end if they lose three more games.

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