The Delhi franchise appears twice in the top five list of lowest team total in IPL history.

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some incredible batting performances, but it has also witnessed team collapses with wickets falling quickly. Records are meant to be broken, but some records no team would want to break. One of them is the lowest team total in IPL history. The list includes famous franchises like Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Rajasthan Royals.

Here are some of the lowest team total in IPL history.

RCB 49/10 (vs KKR in 2017)

During the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens in IPL 2027, KKR were all out for 131 in the first innings. Sunil Narine was the top scorer with 34* off 17 balls. In the second innings, they restricted RCB to just 49 runs, which is the lowest team total in IPL history.

Nathan Coulter Nile, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme took three wickets each, while Umesh Yadav claimed one wicket. No RCB batter in the innings reached double digits, with Kedar Jadhav being the highest scorer with nine runs. KKR won the match by 82 runs.

RR 58 (vs RCB, 2009)

In the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009 at Cape Town, RCB scored 133/8 in the first innings. Rahul Dravid scored a half-century.

In the second innings, RCB restricted RR to 58 all out, which at that time was the lowest team total in IPL history. Anil Kumble took a five-wicket haul, while Jesse Ryder and Praveen Kumar picked up two wickets each. RCB won the match by 75 runs.

ALSO READ:

RR 59 (vs RCB, 2023)

In an IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and RCB at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RCB scored 171/5 in 20 overs, thanks to fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

In the second innings, RR’s batting collapsed as they were all out for just 59, which is now third in the list of lowest team total in IPL history. Wayne Parnell took three wickets, while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma claimed two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took one each. RCB won the match by 112 runs.

Delhi Daredevils 66 (vs MI, 2017)

In the match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians in Delhi, the home team suffered a heavy defeat by 146 runs. In the first innings, MI scored 212/3, with fifties from Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard.

In the second innings, Delhi Daredevils were bowled out for just 66, another lowest team total in IPL history. Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma took three wickets each, Lasith Malinga picked two, and Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan claimed one wicket each.

Delhi Daredevils 67 (vs Kings XI Punjab, 2017)

Delhi Daredevils appear again on the list of the lowest team total in IPL history. In the same IPL 2017 season, against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Mohali, Delhi were bowled out for just 67 runs. Corey Anderson was the top scorer with 18 runs.

Sandeep Sharma took a four-wicket haul, Axar Patel and Varun Aaron took two wickets each, while Glenn Maxwell and Mohit Sharma picked one wicket each. Punjab chased the target in just 7.5 overs, with 10 wickets in hand. Martin Guptill scored 50* off 27 balls, and Hashim Amla remained unbeaten on 16.

Lowest Team Total in IPL History

Team Opposition Score Venue Year Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 49/10 Kolkata 2017 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 58 Cape Town 2009 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 59 Jaipur 2023 Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) Mumbai Indians (MI) 66 Delhi 2017 Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) 67 Mohali 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Mumbai Indians (MI) 67 Wankhede 2008 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 68 Brabourne 2022 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 70 Chennai 2019 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Rajasthan Royals (RR) 70 Abu Dhabi 2014 Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) Rising Pune Supergiant 73 Pune 2017

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.