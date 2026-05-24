Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in MI Playing XI Today for MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match? It is a question that will be on the minds of many fans, especially since the star Mumbai Indians pacer was absent from the lineup.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals lock horns tonight (May 24) in a high-octane second-last clash of the league stage, being played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in MI Playing XI Today for MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match?

The question ‘Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in MI Playing XI Today for MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match?’ has been trending since the toss. The answer is simple: Jasprit Bumrah won’t be available for the contest since he has been rested.

The news of the same was confirmed by MI skipper Hardik Pandya at the coin toss. As a replacement, Shardul Thakur has been slotted into the MI Playing XI.

Hardik was quoted as saying, “Jassi (Jasprit Bumbrah) is resting and Deepak Chahar is in. (Hardik mentioned it as Deepak Chahar, but it’s actually Shardul Thakur who has replaced Bumrah, Chahar remains in the starting XI like last game).”

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah didn’t have the best of seasons, where he played 13 games and managed just four wickets while going at a forgetful average of 102.50. The talismanic speedster had carried a niggle from the T20 World Cup 2026 into the IPL 2026 which also affected his performance. In fact, prior to the start of the season, Bumrah had also visited the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for a strenght and conditioning programme. Nevertheless, with MI out of contention for the playoffs, the management opted to give him rest for their final match of the season.

ALSO READ:

MI vs RR Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.