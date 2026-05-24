KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 70: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 70 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in match no. 70 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders are sixth in the table with six wins and one no result. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they will first need Mumbai Indians to beat Rajasthan Royals and then defeat Delhi Capitals by 77+ runs or chase the target within 12.1 to 12.4 overs to qualify for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals are seventh in the table with six wins. They are already out of the playoff race.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey.
Impact Player: Finn Allen.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma.
The pitch in Kolkata is good for batting, but there will also be some help for the bowlers. Teams batting second have won more matches here this season.
The temperature is expected to be around 30°C during the match.
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Kolkata Knight Riders still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs and will be looking to go all out in this match. They may have a slight edge over Delhi Capitals.
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