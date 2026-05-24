KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 70: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 70 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in match no. 70 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders are sixth in the table with six wins and one no result. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they will first need Mumbai Indians to beat Rajasthan Royals and then defeat Delhi Capitals by 77+ runs or chase the target within 12.1 to 12.4 overs to qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals are seventh in the table with six wins. They are already out of the playoff race.

KKR vs DC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey.

Impact Player: Finn Allen.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma.

KKR vs DC IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Kolkata is good for batting, but there will also be some help for the bowlers. Teams batting second have won more matches here this season.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C during the match.

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Top Player Picks for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Starc (DC)

Mitchell Starc has played only five matches this season and has taken nine wickets.

He picked up four wickets in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

Kartik Tyagi (KKR)

Kartik Tyagi is KKR’s leading wicket taker this season with 18 wickets.

He picked up two wickets in the previous match against Mumbai Indians.

Lungi Ngidi (DC)

Lungi Ngidi has taken 10 wickets in 10 matches this season.

He picked up two wickets in the previous match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Finn Allen (KKR)

Finn Allen has scored 329 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36.55.

He scored a century the last time he played against Delhi Capitals earlier this season.

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches.

He has picked up at least one wicket in each of his last 10 innings.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has scored 533 runs in 13 matches this season.

He scored 56 runs against Rajasthan Royals in the previous match.

Team for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs and will be looking to go all out in this match. They may have a slight edge over Delhi Capitals.

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