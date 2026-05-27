SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Eliminator of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Check our SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction for this match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third in the league stage with nine wins in 14 matches. They won their last league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs.

Rajasthan Royals ended the league stage with eight wins in 14 matches and finished fourth in the table. They won their last league match against Mumbai Indians by 30 runs.

SRH vs RR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Impact player: Harshal Patel.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma.

Impact player: Ravindra Jadeja.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Mullanpur is good for batting, and teams batting second have won three out of four matches here this season. So, the captain winning the toss may choose to bowl first.

The weather is expected to be around 37-39°C.

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Top Player Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Eshan Malinga (SRH)

Eshan Malinga is the leading wicket taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 19 wickets in 14 matches this season.

He picked up two wickets in each of the two matches he played against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has taken 21 wickets in 14 matches this season.

He picked up three wickets in the previous match against Mumbai Indians.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has scored 563 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.30 and a strike rate of 206.22 this season.

He scored a half century the last time he played against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan has scored 569 runs in 14 matches at an average of 40.64 this season.

He is in good form, having scored three half centuries in his last four innings.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has scored 606 runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.50 this season.

He scored a half century in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored 583 runs in 14 innings and is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals this season.

The last time he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this season, he scored a century.

Team for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

The match is expected to be a close contest, and Sunrisers Hyderabad may have a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals as they have won both matches against them this season.

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