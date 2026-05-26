RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) going head to head. Here’s our RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended the group stage as table toppers with nine wins in 14 matches. However, they lost their last league stage match by 55 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans finished second in the group stage with the same nine wins in 14 matches, but RCB had a better net run rate than them. They won their last group stage match against Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs.

RCB vs GT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact Player: Tim David.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Dharamshala has been good for batting. Teams batting second have won twice, so the captain winning the toss may choose to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 23–24°C during the match.

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Top Player Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Kagiso Rabada (GT)

Kagiso Rabada has taken 24 wickets in 14 matches this season.

He picked three wickets in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings.

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler has scored 469 runs in 14 matches this season.

He scored half centuries in his previous two innings.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Rajat Patidar scored 56 runs in the previous match.

He has scored 393 runs in 12 innings this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also has 24 wickets this season and is the joint highest wicket taker alongside Kagiso Rabada.

The last time he played against GT earlier this season, he picked three wickets against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has scored 616 runs in 13 matches this season.

He scored 64 runs in the previous match.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer this season with 638 runs in 14 matches.

He has scored five consecutive half centuries in his last five matches.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli is RCB’s leading run scorer with 557 runs in 14 matches this season.

He has scored four half centuries and one century this season.

Team for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

It is expected to be a very close contest, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have a slight advantage as they have already played in Dharamshala once this season and won.

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