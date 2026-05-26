RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) going head to head. Here’s our RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended the group stage as table toppers with nine wins in 14 matches. However, they lost their last league stage match by 55 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans finished second in the group stage with the same nine wins in 14 matches, but RCB had a better net run rate than them. They won their last group stage match against Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Impact Player: Tim David.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna.
The pitch in Dharamshala has been good for batting. Teams batting second have won twice, so the captain winning the toss may choose to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 23–24°C during the match.
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It is expected to be a very close contest, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have a slight advantage as they have already played in Dharamshala once this season and won.
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