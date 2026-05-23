Shreyas Iyer Slams Maiden Century as Punjab Kings Stay Alive in Playoff Qualification Race; Key Takeaways from LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026

Punjab Kings won the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 match by seven wickets.

The Punjab Kings are back in winning ways with a remarkable victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 match. In the must-win fixture for PBKS, captain Shreyas Iyer starred with a brilliant 101 not out off 51 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and five sixes, to keep them alive in the playoff contention. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the LSG vs PBKS game.

Arshdeep Singh Bowls Another Expensive Spell

Punjab’s ace pacer Arshdeep Singh has not been in his lethal form throughout the season. Following a rough start to the IPL 2026, the 27-year-old made a decent comeback midway through the tournament, scalping 13 wickets in eight fixtures. But in the last two matches, he seemed to lose the rhythm again, giving away 72 runs while snaring one scalp.

Coming into the must-win LSG vs PBKS clash tonight, Arshdeep endured another forgettable outing. While the entire PBKS bowling unit delivered a tremendous show to restrict the hosts under 200, he conceded a whopping 52 runs in just three overs at an expensive economy rate of 17.33. Considering the high magnitude of the game, Punjab would have expected a better display from their frontline seamer.

Priyansh Arya Registers Consecutive Ducks

After recording a three-ball duck in the last match in Dharamshala, Priyansh Arya once again failed to open his account tonight. Chasing a total of 196, the opener was dismissed on the very first delivery of the innings by Mohammed Shami.

Previously, the batter enjoyed a stellar start of his second IPL season. But after the first half, Priyansh could not carry on the consistency, putting up only one half-century, two ducks, and as many single-digit scores in PBKS’ last six games. His lean patch also affected the teams’ winning streak. However, the southpaw is Punjab’s fourth-highest run-getter of the season so far, notching up 364 runs including three fifty-plus knocks at a blazing strike rate of 211.62.

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Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh Rescue Punjab Kings

After an unstoppable run in the first seven matches, the last edition’s runners-up had a steep downfall, losing six encounters back-to-back. The shocking turnaround saw the table-toppers lose their guaranteed playoff spot. But a strong fightback from captain Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh has still kept their hopes alive for advancing to the knockouts.

They stitched a pivotal 140-run partnership off 76 balls to rescue the side from 22/2 under three overs. While the opener walked back for 69 (39), the skipper notched up an unbeaten hundred to finish things off. However, if the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in tomorrow’s afternoon clash, they will pip them to grab the fourth place and qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

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