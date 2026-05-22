SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 67: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 67 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 67 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Check our SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this match.

SRH won their previous match against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets and have already qualified. But, they need a very big win against RCB to finish in the top 2.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 23 runs in their previous match. If they win against SRH, they will finish the league stage as table toppers.

SRH vs RCB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.

Impact player: Travis Head.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Impact player: Rasikh Salam Dar.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Hyderabad is flat and has good bounce and is helpful for batters. Teams batting first have won the majority of times in this season.

The weather is expected to be around 31-34°C.

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Top Player Picks for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma is SRH’s second highest run scorer with 507 runs in 13 matches this season.

He has scored three half centuries and one century this season.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan played a match winning knock of 70 in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings.

He has scored 490 runs in 13 matches this season.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Devdutt Padikkal has scored 412 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 173.10.

His scores in the last seven innings are 45, 39, 12, 34, 40, 34* and 55.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has scored 555 runs in 13 matches and is SRH’s leading run scorer this season.

He scored 47 runs in the previous match.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored 542 runs in 13 matches at an average of 54.20.

His scores in the last two innings are 58 and 105*.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket taker in the tournament with 24 wickets in 13 matches.

He has taken 20 wickets in his last nine innings.

Team for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are in very good form, but RCB might have a slight advantage over SRH as they defeated them earlier this season.

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