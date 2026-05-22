SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 67: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 67 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 67 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Check our SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this match.
SRH won their previous match against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets and have already qualified. But, they need a very big win against RCB to finish in the top 2.
RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 23 runs in their previous match. If they win against SRH, they will finish the league stage as table toppers.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.
Impact player: Travis Head.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
Impact player: Rasikh Salam Dar.
The pitch in Hyderabad is flat and has good bounce and is helpful for batters. Teams batting first have won the majority of times in this season.
The weather is expected to be around 31-34°C.
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Both teams are in very good form, but RCB might have a slight advantage over SRH as they defeated them earlier this season.
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