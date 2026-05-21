GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 66: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 66 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in match no. 66 of the IPL 2026 on Thursday evening. Here’s our GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this game, to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans lost their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 29 runs, but having already qualified for the playoffs, they will want to win this match to keep their top two hopes alive as this is their last league game.
Chennai Super Kings also lost their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets, and to keep their playoff hopes alive, they need to win this match or they will be eliminated with a loss.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: Rahul Tewatia.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson.
Impact player: Mukesh Choudhary.
The pitch in Ahmedabad has been helpful for bowlers, especially pacers. In the last five matches here, only twice has the first innings score crossed 180. Teams batting first and second have won three matches each at this venue this season.
The temperature is expected to be around 35–38°C during the match.
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Gujarat Titans have been in very good form at home, losing only one of their six matches in Ahmedabad this season. With the form they are in, they might have an edge over Chennai Super Kings in this match.
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