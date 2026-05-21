GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 66: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 66 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in match no. 66 of the IPL 2026 on Thursday evening. Here’s our GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this game, to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans lost their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 29 runs, but having already qualified for the playoffs, they will want to win this match to keep their top two hopes alive as this is their last league game.

Chennai Super Kings also lost their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets, and to keep their playoff hopes alive, they need to win this match or they will be eliminated with a loss.

GT vs CSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: Rahul Tewatia.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson.

Impact player: Mukesh Choudhary.

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Ahmedabad has been helpful for bowlers, especially pacers. In the last five matches here, only twice has the first innings score crossed 180. Teams batting first and second have won three matches each at this venue this season.

The temperature is expected to be around 35–38°C during the match.

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Top Player Picks for GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Kagiso Rabada (GT)

Kagiso Rabada is the second highest wicket taker in the tournament with 21 wickets in 13 matches.

He has taken at least one wicket in every match recently, except against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kartik Sharma (CSK)

Kartik Sharma has been one of the most consistent batters for CSK in the last five innings.

His scores in the last five innings are 54*, 41*, 20, 71, and 32.

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler has scored 412 runs in 13 innings this season.

He looks back in form after scoring 57 runs in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill is GT’s second highest run scorer this season with 552 runs in 12 matches.

He has scored two 80 plus scores in his last three innings.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan is GT’s top scorer this season with 554 runs in 13 innings.

He has scored one century and five fifties in his last seven innings.

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has scored 477 runs in 13 innings at an average of 47.70.

He is his team’s top run scorer this season.

Team for GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have been in very good form at home, losing only one of their six matches in Ahmedabad this season. With the form they are in, they might have an edge over Chennai Super Kings in this match.

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