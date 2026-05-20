KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 65: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 65 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off in match no. 65 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR won their last match against the Gujarat Titans by 29 runs and are eighth in the table with five wins in 12 matches and one no result.

Mumbai Indians also won their previous match by six wickets and are ninth in the table with four wins in 12 matches.

KKR vs MI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Impact Player: Raghu Sharma.

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Kolkata is good for batting, as both teams scored more than 200 runs in the last match. Most matches here have been won by the chasing team, so the captain winning the toss might bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 31–33°C during the match.

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Top Player Picks for KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma has scored 623 runs in 20 T20 innings at the Eden Gardens.

This season, he has played seven matches and scored 268 runs at an average of 44.66.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored 422 runs in 12 innings this season.

He has been in good form, scoring three half centuries in his last four innings.

Tilak Varma (MI)

Tilak Varma has scored 336 runs in 12 matches this season.

He scored half centuries in his last two innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Finn Allen (KKR)

Finn Allen has scored 321 runs in nine innings this season.

In his last three innings, he scored 100*, 18, and 93.

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has taken 13 wickets in 11 matches and has an economy rate of 6.69.

In the last match against the Gujarat Titans, he took two wickets.

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton has scored 430 runs in 10 matches this season and is the leading run scorer for the Mumbai Indians.

In the previous match, he scored 48 runs.

Kartik Tyagi (KKR)

Kartik Tyagi has taken 16 wickets in 11 innings this season.

Although he went wicketless in the previous match, he had taken at least one wicket in each of his last five innings before that.

Team for KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders might have an edge in this match as they are in good form, having won five of their last six matches.

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