KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 65: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 65 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off in match no. 65 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
KKR won their last match against the Gujarat Titans by 29 runs and are eighth in the table with five wins in 12 matches and one no result.
Mumbai Indians also won their previous match by six wickets and are ninth in the table with four wins in 12 matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani.
Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.
Impact Player: Raghu Sharma.
The pitch in Kolkata is good for batting, as both teams scored more than 200 runs in the last match. Most matches here have been won by the chasing team, so the captain winning the toss might bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 31–33°C during the match.
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Kolkata Knight Riders might have an edge in this match as they are in good form, having won five of their last six matches.
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