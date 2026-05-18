CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 63: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 63 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in match no. 63 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

CSK lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets and are sixth in the table with six wins in 12 matches.

SRH were defeated by Gujarat Titans by 82 runs in their previous match and are third in the table with seven wins in 12 matches.

CSK vs SRH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.

Impact player: Gurjapneet Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.

Impact Player: Travis Head.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

In the last three matches in Chennai, teams batting second have chased the target easily, so the team winning the toss may look to bowl first as batting gets easier later.

The temperature will be around 32°C with some chance of rain.

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Top Player Picks for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Sakib Hussain (SRH)

Sakib Hussain can be a good pick for this match, as he has taken 12 wickets in eight matches this season.

In the previous match against Gujarat Titans, he picked up two wickets.

Travis Head (SRH)

Travis Head has scored 361 runs in 12 matches this season.

In his last four innings, he has scored two half centuries.

Kartik Sharma (CSK)

Kartik Sharma has shown consistent form and scored 244 runs in nine innings this season.

His scores in the last four innings are 71, 20, 41* and 54*.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson is RR’s leading run scorer this season with 450 runs in 12 matches.

He has scored two centuries and one fifty this season.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has scored 481 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43.72 and a strike rate of 209.13 this season.

In the previous meeting against CSK earlier this season, he scored 59 off 22 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has scored 508 runs in 12 matches and is SRH’s leading run scorer this season.

In the previous meeting against the same team earlier this season, he scored 59 runs.

Team for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming into this match after a defeat in their previous game, but SRH might have a slight advantage over CSK as they have better squad depth, while CSK have suffered major setbacks due to injuries.

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