CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 63: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 63 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in match no. 63 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
CSK lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets and are sixth in the table with six wins in 12 matches.
SRH were defeated by Gujarat Titans by 82 runs in their previous match and are third in the table with seven wins in 12 matches.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.
Impact player: Gurjapneet Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.
Impact Player: Travis Head.
In the last three matches in Chennai, teams batting second have chased the target easily, so the team winning the toss may look to bowl first as batting gets easier later.
The temperature will be around 32°C with some chance of rain.
READ MORE:
Both teams are coming into this match after a defeat in their previous game, but SRH might have a slight advantage over CSK as they have better squad depth, while CSK have suffered major setbacks due to injuries.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.