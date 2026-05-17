DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 62: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 62 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 62 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs RR Dream11 prediction ahead of this clash, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals won their previous match against Punjab Kings by three wickets and are eighth in the table with five wins in 12 matches.
Rajasthan Royals lost their last match against Gujarat Titans by 77 runs and are fifth in the table with six wins in 11 matches.
Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.
Impact player: Ashutosh Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The pitch in Delhi has been mixed, with both 200 plus scores and some low scoring matches. Chasing has been easier here, as teams batting second have won five out of six matches this season. So, the captain winning the toss may look to bowl first.
The weather is expected to be around 36-37°C.
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It is going to be a close contest as both teams are going through a mixed run of form, but Rajasthan Royals might have an edge over Delhi Capitals due to having more match winners in their side.
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