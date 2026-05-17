DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 62: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 62 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 62 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs RR Dream11 prediction ahead of this clash, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals won their previous match against Punjab Kings by three wickets and are eighth in the table with five wins in 12 matches.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match against Gujarat Titans by 77 runs and are fifth in the table with six wins in 11 matches.

DC vs RR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.

Impact player: Ashutosh Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

DC vs RR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Delhi has been mixed, with both 200 plus scores and some low scoring matches. Chasing has been easier here, as teams batting second have won five out of six matches this season. So, the captain winning the toss may look to bowl first.

The weather is expected to be around 36-37°C.

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Top Player Picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Starc (DC)

Mitchell Starc has played four matches this season and has taken five wickets.

In the previous match against Punjab Kings, he picked up two wickets.

Dhruv Jurel (RR)

Dhruv Jurel has scored 314 runs in 11 matches this season.

In the previous meeting against Delhi Capitals earlier this season, he scored 42 runs.

Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel has found form with the bat after scoring a half century in the previous match.

He has also picked up 10 wickets in 11 innings this season.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals with 440 runs in 11 matches.

He has scored two fifties and one century this season.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals with 477 runs in 12 innings.

He has scored three fifties and one century this season.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has taken 15 wickets in 11 matches this season.

In the last nine innings, apart from the match against Gujarat Titans, he has picked up at least one wicket in every match.

Team for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

It is going to be a close contest as both teams are going through a mixed run of form, but Rajasthan Royals might have an edge over Delhi Capitals due to having more match winners in their side.

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