KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 60: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 60 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off in match no. 60 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. They are eighth in the points table with four wins, six losses, and one no result.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs and are second in the points table with eight wins and four losses.

KKR vs GT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact player: Saurabh Dubey.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Prasidh Krishna.

KKR vs GT IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Kolkata has helped both batters and bowlers. Out of four matches, two were won by the chasing team, one by the team batting first, while one ended with no result. The team winning the toss may look to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 29-30°C during the match.

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Top Player Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Rinku Singh has scored 286 runs in nine innings this season.

His scores in the previous four innings are 49*, 22*, 83*, and 53*.

Kagiso Rabada (GT)

Kagiso Rabada has taken 21 wickets this season and is Gujarat Titans’ leading wicket taker.

He has picked up 11 wickets in his last five innings.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored 340 runs in 11 matches so far this season.

In the previous match, he scored 71 runs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has scored 467 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.45 this season.

He scored 86 runs in the previous meeting against KKR earlier this season.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has scored 508 runs and is second in the leading run scorer list this season.

In his last six innings, he has scored one century and four fifties.

Kartik Tyagi (KKR)

Kartik Tyagi is KKR’s leading wicket taker this season with 16 wickets in 10 innings.

He has picked up 11 wickets in his last five innings.

Jason Holder (GT)

Jason Holder has played only six matches this season and has taken 13 wickets.

He has picked up 12 wickets in his last four innings.

Team for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans might have an edge over Kolkata Knight Riders in this match, as they are coming into the game with five consecutive wins and have all their bases covered.

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