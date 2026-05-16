KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 60: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 60 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off in match no. 60 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
KKR lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. They are eighth in the points table with four wins, six losses, and one no result.
Gujarat Titans won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs and are second in the points table with eight wins and four losses.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.
Impact player: Saurabh Dubey.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact player: Prasidh Krishna.
The pitch in Kolkata has helped both batters and bowlers. Out of four matches, two were won by the chasing team, one by the team batting first, while one ended with no result. The team winning the toss may look to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 29-30°C during the match.
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Gujarat Titans might have an edge over Kolkata Knight Riders in this match, as they are coming into the game with five consecutive wins and have all their bases covered.
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