Why Is Suryakumar Yadav Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026?

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, are out of the IPL 2026 playoffs contention after a disastrous run in the ongoing edition. But the team will want to put up a noteworthy show in their last three group-stage fixtures to finish their campaign on a high. However, Suryakumar Yadav is not playing in tonight’s PBKS vs MI match.

PBKS vs MI Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ryan Rickelton (WK), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, and Raghu Sharma.

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Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Not Playing in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026

Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Mumbai outfit in three IPL 2026 matches in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, is not available for the PBKS vs MI clash due to personal reasons. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is stepping into the captain’s role to lead the Mumbai Indians for the first time in his 13-year-long IPL career.

However, alongside the team’s struggle, Surya has also failed to come out of his persistent lean patch. The explosive batter was MI’s top run-scorer and the second-highest run-getter of the previous edition overall, notching up 717 runs in 16 fixtures, including five fifty-plus knocks. But this year, he managed only 195 in his 11 appearances so far. Surya’s fierce strike rate of 167.91 from the last season also declined to 144.44.

Besides the 35-year-old, tonight’s captain Bumrah has also endured a rare lean patch in the IPL 2026. The bowler, who is known for snaring wickets in any and every phase of the game, has gone wicketless in eight games this season. The seamer has scalped one wicket each in the other three matches at an economy rate of 8.55.

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