IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI Game Plan – Stopping Prabhsimran Singh With Incoming Deliveries

Prabhsimran Singh can have issues against Mumbai Indians.

Usually, Prabhsimran Singh is a quality pace player, at least in the powerplay. But recent few matches have shown teams targeting him with straighter lines more often. Occasional bouncers and into the body seem to be working this season.

ALSO READ:

Targeting Prabhsimran Singh with straighter lines and inward angle

Prabhsimran Singh has shown issues with deliveries coming into him in the air or off the seam in the powerplay. In IPL 2026, he has scored at a tepid strike rate of 79.31 and taken around 14.50 deliveries for every boundary against such balls. He hasn’t been dismissed yet, but plays around 41.37% false shots.

Including his numbers from last year further clarifies his issues with deliveries coming into him. Since 2025, Prabhsimran Singh has maintained a poor strike rate of 110.38 and has been dismissed three times inside the first six overs. He takes around seven balls to hit a boundary and plays around 38.96% false shots.

No wonder whenever pacers bowl the initial lines on the stumps, his issues flare up, since the inward angle already troubles him. Since 2025, Prabhsimran has scored at only 117.74 and lost his wicket as many as three times. Additionally, he plays around 43.54% dot balls.

Jofra Archer took his test in Mullanpur earlier this season. In the first over, he kept bowling deliveries with an inward angle and cramped his for room. Prabhsimran Singh has often played recklessly and swings hard, so he will definitely give the opponent a chance or two.

He has been explosive when pacers have given width on either side. So, speedsters can trouble him with straighter lines and varied lengths. They can look to start with fuller ones, but surprise short balls won’t be a bad idea, as Mukesh Kumar tried the other day.

Early movement in Dharamsala

In the first IPL 2026 game in Dharamsala, neither team used spinners at any stage, and pacers found significant new-ball movement. In the powerplay, pacers found a median swing of 0.59°, the fourth-most among all venues. The conditions will again be similar since this venue always suits fast bowlers due to the high altitude and thin air.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have Deepak Chahar, who has found the highest median swing (1.72°) among all powerplay pacers with at least five overs in IPL 2026. He has found movement at every venue he has played at. More importantly, Chahar has also done significantly better against RHBs during the powerplay, with two scalps at 17 runs apiece and an economy rate of 8.16.

If Hardik Pandya is fit, MI can also bring in Trent Boult for Corbin Bosch in the XI. Boult stands second on the list of median swing (1.44°) and will pose a massive threat in the powerplay. He doesn’t bowl adequate lengths anymore, but can still be included to pair him with Deepak Chahar with the new ball.

Punjab Kings’ strength has been their openers, who provide a rapid start, and their middle order has struggled lately. There have been form issues, so if MI can get openers early, PBKS will be in trouble. Earlier, we talked about Priyansh Arya’s vulnerability, and the incoming deliveries and stump lines should be the target against Prabhsimran Singh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.