RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 57: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match no. 57 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going head to head. Here’s our RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in their previous match. They are second on the points table with seven wins in 11 matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. They are eighth on the points table with four wins, one no result, and five losses.

RCB vs KKR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact player: Devdutt Padikkal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact player: Finn Allen.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Only one match has been played here this season. It is a pitch where the bowlers are expected to get some help, as only 166 runs were scored in that game. The team winning the toss may look to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 35-37°C during the match, with no chance of rain.

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Top Player Picks for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Finn Allen (KKR)

Finn Allen scored an unbeaten century off just 47 balls in the previous match.

He has scored 210 runs in seven innings at an average of 35.

Kartik Tyagi (KKR)

Kartik Tyagi has taken 13 wickets in nine innings so far this season.

He has picked up eight wickets in his last four innings.

Krunal Pandya (RCB)

Krunal Pandya scored 73 runs in the previous match against Mumbai Indians.

He has also claimed 10 wickets in 10 innings this season.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored 379 runs at an average of 42.11 this season.

He has also registered three half centuries this season.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Varun Chakravarthy has taken 10 wickets in eight matches so far this season.

Although he went wicketless in the previous match, he had taken all 10 of his wickets in the four innings before that.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket taker in the tournament with 21 wickets in 11 matches.

He picked up four wickets in the previous match.

Team for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru might have an edge over Kolkata Knight Riders in this match, as they have a more settled and balanced squad with all bases covered.

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