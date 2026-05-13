RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 57: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match no. 57 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going head to head. Here’s our RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in their previous match. They are second on the points table with seven wins in 11 matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. They are eighth on the points table with four wins, one no result, and five losses.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Impact player: Devdutt Padikkal.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
Impact player: Finn Allen.
Only one match has been played here this season. It is a pitch where the bowlers are expected to get some help, as only 166 runs were scored in that game. The team winning the toss may look to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 35-37°C during the match, with no chance of rain.
READ MORE:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru might have an edge over Kolkata Knight Riders in this match, as they have a more settled and balanced squad with all bases covered.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.