Delhi Capitals Stay Alive in IPL 2026 Playoff Race As Punjab Kings Suffer Four Successive Defeats; Key Takeaways from PBKS vs DC IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals won the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 match by three wickets.

The Delhi Capitals have kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive by defeating the Punjab Kings in the PBKS vs DC match. Punjab, who were looking unstoppable after their seven league-stage matches, have now succumbed to four consecutive losses. On the other hand, this victory would provide a major boost to the DC camp, specifically for their stellar comeback to snatch away the chase. Let’s look at 3 takeaways from the PBKS vs DC fixture.

Mitchell Starc Endured Tough Spell in PBKS vs DC IPL 2026

The star Australian pacer recorded his most expensive spell in the IPL tonight, conceding a total of 57 runs against the Capitals. He had a disastrous start to the evening, giving away 22 runs in the first over of the PBKS vs DC match. But the experienced bowler made a strong comeback to concede only 10 and nine runs in his subsequent two overs, respectively.

Starc also dismissed two of Punjab’s big-hitters, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh, in the first two deliveries of the penultimate over. But the 36-year-old could not close out his spell on a high, as Suryansh Shedge smacked two sixes and a boundary in the remaining four balls. His late 21-run blitz, following a blistering show from Priyansh Arya (56) and captain Shreyas Iyer (59), saw the hosts put up a huge 210-run total on the board.

Yet Another Top-Order Collapse from Delhi Capitals

The last time these two sides met in the IPL 2026, it was an electrifying run-fest on a humid afternoon in Delhi. The hosts had notched up a mammoth target of 265, which was also chased by the last edition’s runners-up with more than an over to spare. However, KL Rahul had stolen the show with his magnificent 152 not out, which is the highest score by an Indian in IPL history.

But in the PBKS vs DC clash, the batter could not replicate his heroics and went back for just nine runs. Earlier, Abhishek Porel, who had top scored with a gritty 30 during DC’s 75-run collapse against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), was also dismissed for five. These were followed by the wicket of Sahil Parakh and Tristan Stubbs, as the Punjab outfit reduced them to 74/4 inside nine overs.

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Madhav Tiwari Stars With All-Round Show

Despite gaining an early upper hand, PBKS could not maintain the pressure over DC in the middle overs, as collective efforts from David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, and Madhav Tiwari propelled them to chase the target. Skipper Axar Patel ended his lean patch with the willow to contribute a vital 56. Miller and Ashutosh also put up two blazing knocks of 51 and 24, respectively, before the finishing touches from Madhav Tiwary and Auqib Nabi.

Madhav remained unbeaten on 18 off eight, while Auqib finished things off with a four and a six to snap DC’s losing streak. Previously, the 22-year-old also snared the key wickets of Priyansh and Cooper Connolly in his maiden appearance of the IPL 2026.

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