IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC Game Plan – Targeting Sameer Rizvi With Good-Length Spin Balls

Sameer Rizvi has shown issues with spin.

Usually, a good spin player, Sameer Rizvi, has shown some issues with good-length balls this season. He has scored 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 161.22 against spin. However, he has been dismissed three times and played around 42.86% false shots.

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Good length spin balls to Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi has been dismissed three times, and all three dismissals have come on lengths between 5 and 6 meters. His average dismissal length has been 5.34 meters. Usually, his issues have come on good-length areas, between 4 and 6 meters.

On these lengths vs spin, Rizvi has scored only at a strike rate of 117.39 and lost a wicket every 7.66 deliveries. Additionally, he has played around 52.17% false shots. He has been proficient in other lengths: a strike rate of 366.66 on 2-4 meters, 164.70 on 6-8 meters, and 216.66 on 8+ meters.

His dismissals against Sunil Narine and, for that matter, against Rashid Khan confirmed that Sameer Rizvi hasn’t been picking up enough deliveries by hand. Hence, he can be brought on the front foot by loopy trajectories and slower speeds, as KKR did in the previous game. Notably, all three wickets have come at speeds between 80-90 km/h, on which he has a strike rate of 154.54 and lost his wicket every 3.66 balls.

On the front foot, the DC batter averages 10 and plays around 50% of false shots. So, fuller lengths will work against him, and if spinners err, they should err on the fuller side. That will give them a chance to get away most of the time.

The Yuzvendra Chahal threat

Yuzvendra Chahal is Punjab Kings’ only spinner and can trouble Sameer Rizvi in Dharamsala. He has taken eight wickets at 35.75 runs apiece and an economy rate of 9.73 this season. Against RHBs, he has six scalps at an average of 27.83.

Notably, four of his eight wickets have been from those good-length areas (4-6 meters). He has turned the ball from these lengths at times this season. On the front foot, Chahal has seven wickets at 25.86 runs apiece, with the other one coming when the batter attempted to come down the track.

He has six wickets from deliveries slower than 90 km/h, bowling around 77.31% of his total deliveries at these speeds. Chahal is the perfect bowler to counter Sameer Rizvi, whose faulty technique against spin has come to the fore this season. Bringing him on the front foot by bowling fuller and slower should be the plan from Chahal and the Punjab Kings.

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