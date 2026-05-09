RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 54: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 54 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.
Match no.54 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) going head to head. Here’s our RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
The reigning champions have 12 points from 10 games, and are coming off back-to-back defeats. RCB lost to Lucknow Super Giants by nine runs on DLS method in the previous match. Chasing 213 in 19 overs, Rajat Patidar struck 61 off 31 while Tim David smashed 40 off 17 but it wasn’t enough.
Mumbai Indians are practically out of the playoffs race, with their chances depending on several other results. They have lost seven games and won thrice. MI are coming off a six-wicket victory over LSG. Ryan Rickelton blasted 83 off 32 while Rohit Sharma struck 84 in 44 balls as they chased down 229 with eight balls to spare.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.
Impact player: Mohd Izhar.
The venue in Raipur has not hosted an IPL game in a decade. A T20I between India and New Zealand was played here this year, with over 410 runs in the match. So we can expect a similarly flat surface for this high-profile contest.
The forecast suggests the weather should be clear on Sunday evening with only 1% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rohit Sharma (MI)
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Ryan Rickelton (MI)
Looking at the teams, RCB will head into this game as the favourites to win. They have a stronger and deeper batting unit, along with a potent bowling attack. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have struggled badly in the bowling department.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.