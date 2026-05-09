RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 54: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 54 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

Match no.54 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) going head to head. Here’s our RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

The reigning champions have 12 points from 10 games, and are coming off back-to-back defeats. RCB lost to Lucknow Super Giants by nine runs on DLS method in the previous match. Chasing 213 in 19 overs, Rajat Patidar struck 61 off 31 while Tim David smashed 40 off 17 but it wasn’t enough.

Mumbai Indians are practically out of the playoffs race, with their chances depending on several other results. They have lost seven games and won thrice. MI are coming off a six-wicket victory over LSG. Ryan Rickelton blasted 83 off 32 while Rohit Sharma struck 84 in 44 balls as they chased down 229 with eight balls to spare.

RCB vs MI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.

Impact player: Mohd Izhar.

RCB vs MI IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The venue in Raipur has not hosted an IPL game in a decade. A T20I between India and New Zealand was played here this year, with over 410 runs in the match. So we can expect a similarly flat surface for this high-profile contest.

The forecast suggests the weather should be clear on Sunday evening with only 1% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma has missed half the games for MI but has returned with a bang.

He struck 78 off 38 in the season opener and blasted 84 off 44 in the previous outing.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Devdutt Padikkal has scored 316 runs in the tournament at an average of 39 while striking at 180.

The left-hand batter has two half centuries from eight innings against Mumbai Indians.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken three three-wicket hauls in the last five games.

The veteran Indian seamer has claimed 17 wickets in the season at a superb economy of 7.64.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has registered three half centuries in the season, and his consistency is well known.

He has accumulated 379 runs from 10 innings this season at an average of 47 and strike rate of 164.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Rajat Patidar has been superb in the middle order, and can be a good captaincy option.

The RCB skipper has scored 318 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 200 while averaging nearly 40.

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton is having an excellent season with the bat, scoring 380 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 190.

He has hammered one century and two half centuries in the tournament.

Team for RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the teams, RCB will head into this game as the favourites to win. They have a stronger and deeper batting unit, along with a potent bowling attack. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have struggled badly in the bowling department.

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