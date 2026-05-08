Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Will the Skipper Play in RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

Ever since he missed the previous match due to injury, Mumbai Indians (MI) fans have been seeking a Hardik Pandya injury update in IPL 2026.

Now the big question is: Will the skipper play in RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match on May 10 in Raipur?

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Will the Skipper Feature in RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

Hardik Pandya missed the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, as Suryakumar Yadav led the side. During the toss, Suryakumar confirmed that Hardik was suffering from spasms, which is why he missed the game.

As Mumbai Indians travel to Raipur for their next match, Hardik had not travelled with the team. However, Mumbai Indians later confirmed that he has reached Raipur. According to TOI, his participation in the RCB match on Sunday will depend on the advice of the MI medical team.

Hardik Pandya has scored 146 runs in eight matches this season at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 136.44. He has also taken four wickets so far.

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Mumbai Indians Must Win Remaining Matches To Stay Alive

Mumbai Indians, in 10 matches of IPL 2026, have won only three matches and lost seven. After winning their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, it looked like they might have a very good season, as it was the first time since 2012 that they had won their opening match of the season. However, since then, they have won only two of their next nine matches.

Recently, they were defeated by six wickets. Their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs are no longer completely in their hands, as even if they win all their remaining matches, they will finish with 14 points from 14 matches. To qualify, a team usually needs to reach at least 16 points because with 14 points, they would have to depend on other results. If they lose any of their remaining matches, their qualification hopes will end completely.

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