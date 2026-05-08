RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 52: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 52 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

Match no.52 of the IPL 2026 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on each other. Here’s our RR vs GT Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Both teams are sitting on 12 points with six wins and four defeats. Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous game. Riyan Parag smashed 90 off 50 balls while Donovan Ferreira struck 47 not out in 14 balls to power the team to 225. The bowlers, however, weren’t able to make enough inroads.

Gujarat Titans are coming off a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Jason Holder snared 4 for 24 as they restricted the opponents to 163. Chasing the target, Sai Sudharsan made 57 off 41 deliveries while Washington Sundar struck an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls to get them over the line.

RR vs GT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact player: Nandre Burger.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: Rahul Tewatia.

RR vs GT IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season have offered good pace and bounce. Batters have enjoyed these conditions apart from the new-ball phase where seamers have found decent help. Both games played here this season have witnessed over 450 runs across two innings.

The weather is likely to be mainly clear in the evening with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made 312 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 158, with three half centuries.

The RR opening batter has amassed over 1,800 runs in the IPL since 2023 at a strike rate of 157 while averaging 45.

Kagiso Rabada (GT)

Kagiso Rabada has been in terrific form and is coming off 2 for 22 against Punjab Kings.

He has taken 16 wickets in the season at an economy of 9.28.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has bowled brilliantly in the tournament, especially with the new ball.

The England fast bowler has claimed 15 wickets from 10 games at an economy of 8.46.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has scored 378 runs in this season at an average of 42 with three half centuries.

Gill has registered nine half centuries from 24 innings since the 2025 edition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 404 runs in the tournament at an incredible strike rate of 237.64, with one century and two half centuries.

The left-hand batter has scored 656 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 224 while averaging 40.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has registered one century and two half centuries in the last four games.

He has amassed 1,144 runs in the IPL since last year at an average of 48 while striking at 157.

Team for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Both these sides have pretty solid bowling attacks. But Rajasthan Royals boast of a stronger batting line-up. Expect the Royals to win this game.

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