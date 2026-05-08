RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 52: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 52 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.
Match no.52 of the IPL 2026 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on each other. Here’s our RR vs GT Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Both teams are sitting on 12 points with six wins and four defeats. Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous game. Riyan Parag smashed 90 off 50 balls while Donovan Ferreira struck 47 not out in 14 balls to power the team to 225. The bowlers, however, weren’t able to make enough inroads.
Gujarat Titans are coming off a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Jason Holder snared 4 for 24 as they restricted the opponents to 163. Chasing the target, Sai Sudharsan made 57 off 41 deliveries while Washington Sundar struck an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls to get them over the line.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Impact player: Nandre Burger.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: Rahul Tewatia.
The pitches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season have offered good pace and bounce. Batters have enjoyed these conditions apart from the new-ball phase where seamers have found decent help. Both games played here this season have witnessed over 450 runs across two innings.
The weather is likely to be mainly clear in the evening with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 30 degrees Celsius.
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Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Kagiso Rabada (GT)
Jofra Archer (RR)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Both these sides have pretty solid bowling attacks. But Rajasthan Royals boast of a stronger batting line-up. Expect the Royals to win this game.
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