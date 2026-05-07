BAN vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series 2026 will kickstart on May 8.

Following the conclusion of the 11th season of Pakistan Super League, the Men in Green are all set to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. Let’s find out more about the BAN vs PAK live streaming, including the schedule, squads, and venues.

BAN vs PAK Test Series Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan red-ball series is slated to begin on May 8, 2026. While the visitors have drawn both of their last two Test series facing the West Indies and South Africa at home, Bangladesh will be confident to claim the rubber after registering a 2-0 whitewash over Ireland in November 2025.

Event: BAN vs PAK Test Series

BAN vs PAK Test Series Date: May 8, 2026 – May 20, 2026

May 8, 2026 – May 20, 2026 Venues: Mirpur and Sylhet.

Mirpur and Sylhet. Local start time: 10:00 AM and 9:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch BAN vs PAK Live Streaming?

Here’s all fans need to know about the Bangladesh vs Pakistan two Tests 2026 live streaming details.

How to Watch BAN vs PAK Live Streaming in India?

The BAN vs PAK live streaming in India will be available on FanCode. But live telecast for the red-ball series will not be available in India.

How to Watch BAN vs PAK Live Streaming in Bangladesh?

Fans in Bangladesh can watch the BAN vs PAK live streaming on T Sports and Nagorik TV.

How to Watch BAN vs PAK Live Streaming in Pakistan?

Fans can watch the BAN vs PAK live streaming on Tapmad and PTV Sports in Pakistan.

BAN vs PAK Test Schedule

1st Test: May 8-12; Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur.

May 8-12; Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur. 2nd Test: May 16-20; Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

BAN vs PAK Test Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Amite Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Litton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Shadman Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Fazal, Salman Agha, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

BAN vs PAK Test Series Preview

The hosts have recently clinched the three-fixture ODI series by 2-1 against Pakistan in March and will look to replicate the result in the home red-ball contests. But in seven Test series between the countries so far, Bangladesh have managed to win only in their latest encounters. After 12 defeats and a draw, the side finally claimed consecutive victories over Pakistan in 2024 to register a 2-0 clean sweep in Rawalpindi.

However, in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the visitors are placed fifth with one loss and a win against the reigning champions, the Proteas. On the other hand, Bangladesh have also played two matches in the current cycle so far but are seated eighth with a defeat and draw each. The series will be pivotal for both teams to better their standings in the WTC 2025-27 points table.

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FAQs Section

What time will the BAN vs PAK Tests live streaming start? The BAN vs PAK Tests live streaming will start at 9:30 AM IST. Where to watch the BAN vs PAK live streaming? The BAN vs PAK live streaming for the Test series in India will be available on FanCode. Which platforms are streaming the BAN vs PAK Test series? The BAN vs PAK live streaming for the two red-ball matches will be on FanCode, T Sports, and Tapmad.

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