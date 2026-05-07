LSG Playoffs Chances Explained: What Lucknow Super Giants Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can LSG qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs is a question that will be on the minds of many fans as we enter the business end of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants are one of the few teams yet to win the title and haven’t made to the playoffs in the last two seasons. They will be gunning to turn their fortunes around but have had a poor season so far.
Here we take a look at the LSG playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.
The Rishabh Pant-led side currently occupies the bottom position on the points table with four points. They have won two games and have lost seven.
Lucknow have five games in hand to make a difference. Can LSG qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they perform in the remaining games. Here are their remaining fixtures:
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Lucknow is struggling right now but mathematically still have an outside chance. Before we check LSG qualification scenarios, let’s take a look at playoffs criteria.
So, can LSG qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is yes. Here is what LSG need to do:
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