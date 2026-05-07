LSG Playoffs Chances Explained: What Lucknow Super Giants Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can LSG qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs is a question that will be on the minds of many fans as we enter the business end of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants are one of the few teams yet to win the title and haven’t made to the playoffs in the last two seasons. They will be gunning to turn their fortunes around but have had a poor season so far.

Here we take a look at the LSG playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

LSG IPL 2026 League Standings

The Rishabh Pant-led side currently occupies the bottom position on the points table with four points. They have won two games and have lost seven.

Current Standings: 10

Matches: 9

Won: 2

Lost: 7

Points: 4

Net Run-rate: -1.076

LSG Remaining Fixtures

Lucknow have five games in hand to make a difference. Can LSG qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they perform in the remaining games. Here are their remaining fixtures:

May 7 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow (Home)

May 10 – Chennai Super Kings, Chennai (Away)

May 15 – Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (Home)

May 19 – Rajasthan Royals, Jaipur (Away)

May 23 – Punjab Kings, Lucknow (Home)

ALSO READ:

Can LSG Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Lucknow is struggling right now but mathematically still have an outside chance. Before we check LSG qualification scenarios, let’s take a look at playoffs criteria.

A team needs a minimum of 17 points to secure a direct qualification in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify with 16 points – a common theme in the league. But in some scenarios, even 16 points might not be enough.

A team can reach the top 4 with 14 points as well but need other results to go in their favour while maintaining a superior net run-rate.

So, can LSG qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is yes. Here is what LSG need to do:

LSG need to win five out of their remaining five games to reach the playoffs but will need to keep an eye on their net run-rate and will also require other results to go their way.

The LSG playoffs chances will end if they lose one more game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.