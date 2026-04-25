Fastest Fifties in IPL: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Re-Enters List With 15-Ball Fifty Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In one of the most remarkable batting performances in IPL history, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazed his way into the record books with a stunning 15-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. Previously, Sooryavanshi had slammed the joint fifth-fastest fifty in IPL history in just 17 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

The first time was so nice, he had to do it thrice. Jeeyo, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! 💗 pic.twitter.com/7FIj4JYD9a — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2026

He eventually converted his knock against SRH into a 36-ball hundred (second-fastest by an Indian), comprising a staggering 12 maximums and five boundaries. Interestingly, the dynamic left-hander also holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian off 35 balls.

Top 10 Fastest Fifties in IPL

The Indian Premier League has witnessed some incredible batting feats since its inception in 2008. From Chris Gayle’s carnage to AB de Villiers’ wizardry, the league has been home to fireworks with the bat. With his latest 15-ball effort, Vaibhav has now achieved the feat three times in IPL 2026 itself. Apart from his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he had previously done an encore against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Below is a list of the top 10 fastest fifties in IPL history:

Player Balls Team Year Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals 2023 KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab 2018 PJ Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight Riders 2022 Romario Shepherd 14 Royal Challengers Bengalur 2025 YK Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders 2014 SP Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders 2017 Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants 2023 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals 2024 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capiitals 2024 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 Rajasthan Royals 2026 (x3)

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Fastest Fifties in IPL by Indians

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s heroics put him alongside top Indian names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yusuf Pathan, KL Rahul amongst others. The fastest fifties in IPL has always been a revered record. While his RR teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 13-ball fifty still leads the overall charts, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ranks third in the list of fastest fifties in IPL by an Indian. It’s a performance that will be remembered for years and years.

Here are the top 5 fastest fifties in IPL by Indians:

Player Balls Team Opposition Year Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders 2023 KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals 2018 Yusuf Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2026

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