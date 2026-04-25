Fastest Fifties in IPL: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Re-Enters List With 15-Ball Fifty Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In one of the most remarkable batting performances in IPL history, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazed his way into the record books with a stunning 15-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. Previously, Sooryavanshi had slammed the joint fifth-fastest fifty in IPL history in just 17 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
He eventually converted his knock against SRH into a 36-ball hundred (second-fastest by an Indian), comprising a staggering 12 maximums and five boundaries. Interestingly, the dynamic left-hander also holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian off 35 balls.
The Indian Premier League has witnessed some incredible batting feats since its inception in 2008. From Chris Gayle’s carnage to AB de Villiers’ wizardry, the league has been home to fireworks with the bat. With his latest 15-ball effort, Vaibhav has now achieved the feat three times in IPL 2026 itself. Apart from his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he had previously done an encore against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Below is a list of the top 10 fastest fifties in IPL history:
|Player
|Balls
|Team
|Year
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|Rajasthan Royals
|2023
|KL Rahul
|14
|Kings XI Punjab
|2018
|PJ Cummins
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2022
|Romario Shepherd
|14
|Royal Challengers Bengalur
|2025
|YK Pathan
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2014
|SP Narine
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2017
|Nicholas Pooran
|15
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2023
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|Delhi Capiitals
|2024
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|Rajasthan Royals
|2026 (x3)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s heroics put him alongside top Indian names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yusuf Pathan, KL Rahul amongst others. The fastest fifties in IPL has always been a revered record. While his RR teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 13-ball fifty still leads the overall charts, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ranks third in the list of fastest fifties in IPL by an Indian. It’s a performance that will be remembered for years and years.
Here are the top 5 fastest fifties in IPL by Indians:
|Player
|Balls
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2023
|KL Rahul
|14
|Kings XI Punjab
|Delhi Capitals
|2018
|Yusuf Pathan
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2014
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2026
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