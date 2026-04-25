Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals Sensation Limps off Field During RR vs SRH IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced a major setback as their young batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was forced to limp off the field during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today (April 25) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). It will be a big blow to the Royals since Sooryavanshi is their leading run-scorer this season so far and had slammed a record century earlier in the match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals star limps off field

The incident happened on the final ball of the third over of SRH’s chase. As Vaibhav was starting to run for a ball racing towards the boundary, he seemed to have pulled his hamstring and could be seen holding it with his hand. The physios soon rushed in but the dynamic left-hander was unable to continue and had to limp off the field with help.

An official Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injury Update is yet to come and it remains to be seen how long he has to stay on the sidelines for.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams record century in RR vs SRH

Earlier in the match, the 15-year-old teenager gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess by entering the record books with his second IPL ton. He achieved the feat off just 36 balls, one ball more than his previous record of 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He now holds the top two positions for the fastest century by an Indian in IPL, with the next name being Yusuf Pathan for his heroics in Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersery back in 2010. Overall, he ranks second with Universe Boss Chris Gayle being the only name ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for hitting an IPL ton off just 30 balls.

The youngster also re-entered the list of fastest fifties for reaching the landmark third-quickest off just 15 balls, bettering his record of 17 balls from last season. Interestingly, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has repeated the heroics thrice in IPL 2026 itself. Apart from a 15-ball fifty against SRH, he previously did it against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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