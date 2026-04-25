‘He Is Here to Rule’ – Fans React as Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams Third-Fastest Century in RR vs SRH IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals’ wonder kid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has notched up the third-fastest hundred in the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ton Powers Rajasthan Royals to 228/6 in RR vs SRH IPL 2026

The 15-year-old is thoroughly enjoying his second edition of the league, putting up runs in appearances to become the highest run-getter of the IPL 2026 so far. Earlier, Vaibhav was dismissed for a golden duck when the side took on Hyderabad in an away fixture of the ongoing season. But in tonight’s RR vs SRH match, the opener registered a stellar comeback, scoring a 37-ball 103, comprising a jaw-dropping 12 maximums and five boundaries.

Check out the Tweets here:

Vaibhav sooryavanshi hit four sixes in an over of Prafful Higne.



This kid has some talent special talent , he is here to rule. pic.twitter.com/UVCLdpqp2q — Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) April 25, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi you are just unbelievable 🤩



Smashing bowlers like it's nothing. What a 💯 🔥 in just 36 balls.



Keep up this great batting and you will soon play for India. #RRvsSRH #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/iLiqGbX2ao — Verma Ji (@vermaji_27) April 25, 2026

*A 36-ball century for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!* 🤯



He smashed the third-fastest hundred in TATA IPL history and it’s his second-fastest 🔥



RR 🆚 SRH pic.twitter.com/ZcgNRQJz0m — VK (@_VK86) April 25, 2026

*A 36-ball century for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!* 🤯



He smashed the third-fastest hundred in TATA IPL history and it’s his second-fastest 🔥



RR 🆚 SRH pic.twitter.com/ZcgNRQJz0m — VK (@_VK86) April 25, 2026

I am lost for words about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! This is greatness personifed. 2nd hundred in his 2nd season as a 15 year old. BCCI has unearthed a gold mine so it is all up to how he is guided and nurtured to achieve greatness in International cricket. #IPL #RRvsSRH — Eswar (@EswarPillai) April 25, 2026

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.