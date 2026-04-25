‘He Is Here to Rule’ – Fans React as Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams Third-Fastest Century in RR vs SRH IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals’ wonder kid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has notched up the third-fastest hundred in the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match.
The 15-year-old is thoroughly enjoying his second edition of the league, putting up runs in appearances to become the highest run-getter of the IPL 2026 so far. Earlier, Vaibhav was dismissed for a golden duck when the side took on Hyderabad in an away fixture of the ongoing season. But in tonight’s RR vs SRH match, the opener registered a stellar comeback, scoring a 37-ball 103, comprising a jaw-dropping 12 maximums and five boundaries.
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