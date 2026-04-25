News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Fans React as Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams Third-Fastest Century in RR vs SRH IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘He Is Here to Rule’ – Fans React as Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams Third-Fastest Century in RR vs SRH IPL 2026

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: April 25, 2026
1 min read
Fans React as Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams Third-Fastest Century in RR vs SRH IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals’ wonder kid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has notched up the third-fastest hundred in the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ton Powers Rajasthan Royals to 228/6 in RR vs SRH IPL 2026

The 15-year-old is thoroughly enjoying his second edition of the league, putting up runs in appearances to become the highest run-getter of the IPL 2026 so far. Earlier, Vaibhav was dismissed for a golden duck when the side took on Hyderabad in an away fixture of the ongoing season. But in tonight’s RR vs SRH match, the opener registered a stellar comeback, scoring a 37-ball 103, comprising a jaw-dropping 12 maximums and five boundaries.

Check out the Tweets here:

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.