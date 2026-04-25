Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Share Status of South African Pacer After Nasty Head Injury in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) provided the much-anticipated Lungi Ngidi Injury Update after the pacer had to be stretchered out in an ambulance due to a nasty fall during the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) today (April 25) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Ngidi had attempted a catch of Priyansh Arya but fell hard on his head in the process and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: Delhi Capitals share status of South African pacer

The DC franchise has now shared the Lungi Ngidi Injury Update via their social media handles. While the situation looked extremely scary since the Proteas lay motionless on the floor after injuring himself, it is now understood that his condition is stable and will be released from the hospital shortly.

The statement read, “Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital.”

However, an official update on his return is yet to come. DC play their next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 27.

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Shreyas Iyer lead from the front as Punjab Kings hunt down record chase against Delhi Capitals

Speaking about the DC vs PBKS contest, it was a high-scoring affair which the Punjab Kings won in the end by six wickets. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 36-ball 71 as they successfully chased down a massive total of 265. Priyansh Arya (43 off 17 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26 balls) initially gave the start with a rapid 126-run opening stand in just 6.5 overs. In the process, PBKS have now registered the highest-successful chase in IPL history. The second best also belongs to them when they chased down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) back in 2024.

For Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul led the charge with a record ton of 67-ball 152*, becoming only the third player and the first Indian to enter the elite 150-plus club. Only Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum have previously achieved the milestone. Rahul also climbed to the top of the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL.

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