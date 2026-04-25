Karun Nair Does a Shashank Singh, Drops Shreyas Iyer Twice During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair made a major faux pas with two dropped catches of Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer during the DC vs PBKS match today (April 25) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Earlier in the game, Shashank Singh had dropped KL Rahul, who went onto score a record ton. Notably, Shashank’s poor form continued from the last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he squandered three opportunities.

Karun also suffered a similar fate, where he dropped Shreyas twice – on 28 and then again on 35. The first instance happened on the last ball of the 15th over when Shreyas Iyer was batting on 28. Vipraj bowled a leg-break and the right-hander went for a heave to hit the ball spinning away from him. Shreyas could manage a leading edge and lobbed the ball high to long-off where a well-placed Karun Nair dropped a dolly.

The second miss occurred on the third ball of the very next over by Kuldeep Yadav. Once again Shreyas tried to take the aerial route and miscued it towards long on where Karun is once again the culprit.

Watch the video of the drops below.

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Karun Nair drop proves costly as Shreyas Iyer guides Punjab to record chase in DC vs PBKS

Speaking about the DC vs PBKS contest, the missed chances by Karun Nair proved extremely costly as Shreyas Iyer went on to score an unbeaten 36-ball 71* and helped PBKS chase down a record total of 265 runs- the highest successful chase in IPL history. Earlier, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (43 off 17 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26 balls) gave the side a blazing start with a 126-run opening stand in just 6.5 overs.

For Delhi, KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 152* off 67 balls to propel them to a massive 264/2 in 20 overs. The knock made Rahul only the third overall and the first Indian batter to enter the elite 150-plus club alongside Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum. Amongst Indians, the wicketkeeper-batter now has the highest individual score.

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