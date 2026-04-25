KL Rahul 152* Ends In Heartbreak As Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings To Record Chase; Key Takeaways from DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Game

A total of 529 runs were scored in this game.

Punjab Kings pulled off a historic win in the DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets, recording the highest ever run-chase in the league’s history. PBKS beat their own record, having previously chased down 262 in 2024.

Batting first, the home side piled on a massive total of 264/2 in their 20 overs courtesy of a KL Rahul masterclass. Punjab Kings gave the fitting response, mowing down the target with seven balls to spare. The Shreyas Iyer-led side remains unbeaten in the tournament.

KL Rahul Rampage in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash

KL Rahul, even when he has batted well in this season, has received criticism from fans on occasions. Today wasn’t going to be the same. Today, he was simply phenomenal as he took apart the Punjab Kings bowling attack. He was dropped by Shashank Singh at deep square leg when he was on 12. Rahul made most of that reprieve to register the third highest individual score in the IPL.

Rahul completed his fifty off 26 balls, and later changed his gears to a new level. His next fifty came off only 18 deliveries as he reached his sixth IPL century. It was a display of glorious hitting all over the park, with Punjab Kings having no answers to the rampage.

KL Rahul finished his innings with a stunning 152 not out in just 67 deliveries. A knock that included 16 fours and nine sixes. With this innings, he also climbed up to the top of the Orange Cap race, now having 357 runs from seven games.

Nitish Rana Seals Delhi Capitals No.3 Spot

After Pathum Nissanka was dismissed in the third over, Nitish Rana joined Rahul and the pair put on a mammoth partnership. They scored 220 runs in 15.5 overs. Rana did his part in providing Rahul the much needed support.

The left-hand batter started slow but picked up pace once set. He was 24 off 16 balls at one stage but completed his fifty off 29 balls. Rana ended up with a terrific 91 in just 44 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and four maximums. His takedown of Xavier Bartlett, where he smashed 28 runs in an over with four fours and two sixes, was one of the highlights of the game.

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Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh Break The Game In Powerplay

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been one of the most destructive opening pairs in the tournament. They had a huge challenge of providing a rapid start while chasing a big score in this DC vs PBKS contest. They did an incredible job, breaking the game inside the first six overs.

The pair blasted 116 runs, recording the second biggest powerplay in the league’s history. They smashed nine fours and 10 sixes in this phase, bringing the required rate down to just 10.53. This was a ridiculous display of fearless batting, showing the world just how far the game has gone.

Arya, who struck 43 off 17, was caught at deep midwicket against Axar Patel after the powerplay. Prabhsimran fell in the eighth over, getting plumb off Kuldeep Yadav. He ended his innings on a brutal 76 off 26 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer Makes DC Pay for Drop Catches

The DC vs PBKS clash had multiple turning moments in each team’s favour. Axar and Kuldeep Yadav had wrestled the momentum back by removing the PBKS top three. But the fielding cost them big time when they needed to be tight.

𝗡𝗢 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗔𝗙𝗘 𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗧 🤯



Punjab Kings break their own record of the highest successful run chase in TATA IPL! 🔥



What an incredible form they are in! Unreal, simply unreal ❤️#TATAIPL 2026 | #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/YC8d9NjnqN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2026

With 63 required off 31 balls, Shreyas mishit Vipraj Nigam to the long off but Karun Nair dropped a regulation catch. Two deliveries later, Kuldeep forced another error from Shreyas, only for Nair to drop it again at long on. The PBKS skipper made them pay. Shreyas remained unbeaten on 70 off 35 to finish the game and create history.

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