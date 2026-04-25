Lungi Ngidi Suffers Nasty Head Injury After Scary Fall, Stretchered Off in Ambulance During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Delhi Capitals (DC) and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi suffered a nasty head injury during the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) today (April 25) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The incident happened on the third ball of the third over of Punjab’s chase.

Axar Patel had bowled a slower, slightly tossed up delivery just outside off as Priyansh Arya leant forward on the lofted drive and toe-ended it, sending high towards mid-off. Lungi Ngidi back-tracked, but he never looked like taking the catch, had to stretch himself and failed to get a fingertip on it. However, as he went down, the Proteas tumbled and fell hard on his head which looked bad.

He laid there motionless almost as the physios rushed in. Eventually the stretcher needed to be brought out and the ambulance came into the ground to transport him to the hospital.

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