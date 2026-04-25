Prabhsimran Singh Hits Six Consecutive Boundaries Off Mukesh Kumar, Keeps Punjab Kings Alive in Mammoth DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Chase [WATCH]

Punjab have recorded the highest successful chase in IPL history in the DC vs PBKS match.

An exceptional blitz from the Delhi Capitals saw the hosts put up a massive 264/2 in the first innings of the DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 game. But the Punjab Kings’ openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, have once again provided a great start to the team while chasing the massive target.

Prabhsimran Singh Smashes Six Back-to-Back Boundaries in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

The visitors had already raced to 92 for no loss in the first five overs of the powerplay. In the sixth over, Prabhsimran took on Mukesh Kumar to amass six boundaries in a row as he brought up a fierce half-century off just 18 balls. This is only the third instance of a batter hitting all six deliveries for four in an over in the tournament’s history. Previously, DC player Prithvi Shaw and the current skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ajinkya Rahane, had achieved the feat.

Watch the video here:

This is unreal hitting 😮‍💨



6 balls, 6 boundaries for Prabhsimran Singh, only the 3rd player to do it in #TATAIPL.



Punjab Kings ends the powerplay in a commanding position, Will we witness the highest ever run chase of TATA IPL tonight? pic.twitter.com/z1Tggdi51B — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2026

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However, the 25-year-old departed after scoring a blazing 26-ball 76, striking at an astonishing rate of 292.30. His carnage was laced with a total of nine fours and five over-boundaries that set the stage for PBKS to chase the massive 250-plus total.

Following his heroics, it was an entirely one-sided show from Punjab’s captain Shreyas Iyer. Earlier, the star DC wicketkeeper-batter, KL Rahul, had made the most of a dropped chance to register a magnificent 152 not out. The second innings replicated the action as Shreyas ended up acing yet another chase. He was dropped by Karun Nair twice on the field and finished with a blistering unbeaten knock of 71.

Notably, with the highest successful chase in T20 history, PBKS continues their winning spree in IPL 2026. They have won six of their seven fixtures so far, with one washout, and are dominating the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table.

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