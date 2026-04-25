LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 38: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 38 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Match no.38 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the home venue. Here’s our LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this match, to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Super Giants have won only two games in the season and have lost five times. They lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by 40 runs. Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, and Mohammed Shami picked two wickets each to restrict the opponents to 159. Mitchell Marsh made 55 off 41 but had no support in the run-chase.

Kolkata Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom with three points from seven games. KKR finally registered their first win, beating Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Kartik Tyagi and Varun Chakravarthy claimed three wickets each before Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 53 off 34 balls to chase down 156. Anukul Roy also played a crucial hand of 29 not out in 16 balls.

LSG vs KKR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Impact player: Prince Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Ekana Cricket Stadium has served some spicy red-soil pitches in the ongoing season. Seamers have found significant assistance here with pace, bounce, and movement. The average first innings score here this season reads only 155.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be hot and clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should range around 33 degrees Celsius in the evening.

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Top Player Picks for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Mohsin Khan (LSG)

Mohsin Khan has played only three games in the season but has been mighty impressive.

He has taken four wickets with two maidens, and took 2 for 17 in the previous game.

Kartik Tyagi (KKR)

Kartik Tyagi has been one of the biggest positives for KKR in this season.

He has snared eight wickets in six games, including 3 for 22 against Rajasthan Royals.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Varun Chakravarthy had a terrible start to the season but has bounced back with 2/34 and 3/14 in the last two games.

LSG have a shaky batting unit and he could make a big impact.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Prince Yadav (LSG)

Prince Yadav has bowled exceptionally in the tournament so far, with the new and old ball.

He has taken 13 wickets from seven games at an economy of 8.38, with eight scalps in the last three outings.

Mohammed Shami (LSG)

Mohammed Shami has been superb across the phases this season but especially with the new ball.

Shami has taken seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of eight.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh is coming off a fifty against the Royals, and remains a good captaincy option.

He has amassed 459 runs in the last 10 games in the league at an average of 46 and strike rate of 155.

Team for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants have an outstanding pace bowling attack and should pose a serious threat to a vulnerable KKR batting line-up. Expect LSG to come out victorious in this game.

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