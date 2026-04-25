LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 38: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 38 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Match no.38 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the home venue. Here’s our LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this match, to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The Super Giants have won only two games in the season and have lost five times. They lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by 40 runs. Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, and Mohammed Shami picked two wickets each to restrict the opponents to 159. Mitchell Marsh made 55 off 41 but had no support in the run-chase.
Kolkata Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom with three points from seven games. KKR finally registered their first win, beating Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Kartik Tyagi and Varun Chakravarthy claimed three wickets each before Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 53 off 34 balls to chase down 156. Anukul Roy also played a crucial hand of 29 not out in 16 balls.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.
Impact player: Prince Yadav.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.
Ekana Cricket Stadium has served some spicy red-soil pitches in the ongoing season. Seamers have found significant assistance here with pace, bounce, and movement. The average first innings score here this season reads only 155.
As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be hot and clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should range around 33 degrees Celsius in the evening.
READ MORE:
Mohsin Khan (LSG)
Kartik Tyagi (KKR)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)
Prince Yadav (LSG)
Mohammed Shami (LSG)
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants have an outstanding pace bowling attack and should pose a serious threat to a vulnerable KKR batting line-up. Expect LSG to come out victorious in this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.