Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hundred in Vain as Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan Partnership Powers Hyderabad to Fourth Consecutive Win; Key Takeaways from RR vs SRH IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match by five wickets.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have recorded a double over the Rajasthan Royals in the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 clash. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores His Second IPL Hundred

The Royals’ prodigy once again came out all guns blazing to slam his second century of the tournament. Last time, the batter was dismissed for a golden duck while chasing against Hyderabad in the IPL 2026. But in the RR vs SRH match, Vaibhav took just one ball more than his maiden IPL ton to register the third-fastest hundred in IPL history.

His marvellous 103-run knock came off just 37 balls, laced with a total of 12 sixes and five boundaries. The spectacular start from the opener, followed by some late blitz from Donovan Ferreira, powered the hosts to set up a huge target of 229.

Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer Star With Economical Spells

After missing out on significant cricketing action, the star Australian pacer Pat Cummins has made a brilliant return in the IPL 2026. The regular skipper of SRH had failed to take part in the first half of the IPL 2026 due to his delayed recovery from the back injury. However, featuring in his maiden fixture of the season, Cummins gave away only 27 runs in his four-over quota and dismissed the opponent captain, Riyan Parag.

On the other hand, Jofra Archer was the only RR bowler to concede less than 10 runs per over in the RR vs SRH match. He scalped two key wickets of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan at an economy rate of 8.50.

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Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan Put Up Match-Winning Partnership

Following an unbeaten 135 in the last match, Abhishek Sharma put up yet another fierce 57 in the RR vs SRH match. After losing Head early in the innings, his 132-run partnership off just 55 deliveries with Ishan Kishan was crucial in setting the stage for a huge run chase.

Alongside him, Kishan also notched up a blazing 74 off only 31 balls to pull back the momentum towards the visitors. Notably, this marks the Sunrisers’ fourth victory on the trot as they move up to third place in the IPL 2026 points table.

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