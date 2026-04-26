‘He’s My New Favourite Player’ – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives High Praise From Pat Cummins After IPL 2026 Century.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a marvellous ton against SRH last night.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is Pat Cummins’ new favourite player. The young sensation impressed the Australia and SRH captain with his sublime strokeplay in Jaipur last night in IPL 2026.

“I think he’s my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, it’s great to watch, it’s good fun. You’ve got to be right on the money as a bowler, because if you’re not, it’s going a long way. So he’s impressive. Yeah, he’s had a great start to his career, and yeah, I love the way he plays, takes the game on.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit Cummins for a maximum on the first ball last night, adding another name to his glorious list of taking down big guns early in his career. It was a short delivery angling across the batter, but Vaibhav pulled it in front of the square for a maximum over deep midwicket.

Later, he faced three more deliveries off the SRH captain, but could add only two runs, and Cummins also produced an opportunity to take his wicket. On the first ball of the fourth over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tried to slog one over the boundary, but could only get the inner edge, as the ball flew just short of deep backward square leg.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays another blistering knock in IPL 2026

At this moment, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been unstoppable in IPL 2026, having whacked all the premium bowlers in the tournament. He played another marvellous knock in Jaipur, scoring 103 off just 37 balls, comprising five boundaries and 12 maximums, at a strike rate of 278.38.

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He registered the third-fastest century in IPL history, in just 36 deliveries, and he also holds the record for second-fastest. Eventually, Vaibhav fell soon after completing his milestone, but this knock was again a reminder of his superior skills.

No wonder Pat Cummins has been in awe of the young sensation, having been whacked and having seen his bowlers getting the ruthless treatment first-hand. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s just the kind of player that fits in the brand of cricket Cummins has asked his SRH batters to play.

Since taking over the captaincy baton in 2024, the Aussie quick has given his teammates license to play freely and keep whacking, irrespective of the match situation, something that has now become SRH’s identity. Hence, he couldn’t resist showing his liking for the fearless cricket Vaibhav plays, even if it came against his own team.

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