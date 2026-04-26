Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances Explained: What MI Need To Do Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs is a burning question among fans at the halfway stage of the tournament. The five-time former champions are gunning for their first title in six years but have had a poor season so far.

Here we take a look at the Mumbai Indians playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 League Standings

The Hardik Pandya-led side currently occupy eighth spot on the points table with four points. They have won two games and have lose five.

Current Standings: 8

Matches: 7

Won: 2

Lost: 5

Points: 4

Net Run-rate: -0.734

Mumbai Indians Remainings Fixtures

The Men in Blue and Gold have seven games in hand to make a comeback. Can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:

April 29 – Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (Home)

May 2 – Chennai Super Kings, Chennai (Away)

May 4 – Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai (Home)

May 10 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Raipur (Away)

May 14 – Punjab Kings, Dharamsala (Away)

May 20 – Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata (Away)

May 24 – Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (Home)

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Can Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

The most decorated franchise in the world is struggling right now but still have their destiny in their hands. Before we check MI qualification scenarios, let’s take a look at playoffs criteria.

A team needs a minimum of 17 points to secure a direct qualification in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify with 16 points – a common theme in the league. But in some scenarios, even 16 points might not be enough.

A team can reach the top 4 with 14 points as well but need other results to go in their favour while maintaining a superior net run-rate.

So, can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is yes. Here is what MI need to do:

MI need to win seven out of their remaining seven games to reach the playoffs directly.

Six wins out of seven games can also get them through without much headache. They might need to keep an eye on their net run-rate.

Winning five out of seven games could technically keep them in the race but will need some serious luck with other results.

The Mumbai Indians playoffs chances will end if they lose three more games.

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