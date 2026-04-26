Sanju Samson Effects a MS Dhoni Style Stumping To Dismiss Shubman Gill in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Clash [WATCH].

Sanju Samson showed terrific skills.

Sanju Samson effected an MS Dhoni-esque stumping to remove Shubman Gill in Chennai. It was a tough stumping, but Samson still managed to pull it off, giving CSK a big wicket.

Noor Ahmad bowled a down-leg delivery turning away, and Shubman Gill tried to flick but missed the shot completely. However, Samson was vigilant to keep his eyes and collect the ball immediately by taking his gloves to his right.

He collected with both hands, but used his right arm to remove the bails in a flash, even before Shubman Gill could make it through his crease. The replays confirmed that the GT captain’s foot was in the air when the lights lit up, and Sanju Samson gave CSK a wicket against the run of play.

𝙁𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙪𝙠…we’ve seen this before 😉



Sanju Samson’s sharp glove work brings the first breakthrough for #CSK! 🔥#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #CSKvGT | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/adMxdN25HT pic.twitter.com/9H8IfmaQUg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

Samson has always been a safe wicketkeeper, but Noor can be a tricky bowler, and the ball was turning away from him, which makes his efforts all the more impressive. Shubman Gill was looking in great touch and could have played another big knock, but Samson ensured to cut his innings short, even before he could get into the beast mode.

Sanju Samson reminds CSK fans of MS Dhoni’s famous stumping

Sanju Samson reminded CSK fans of MS Dhoni’s famous stumping in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad. In that game, his rapid hands and terrific reflexes found Gill short of his crease when no other wicketkeeper could have pulled it off.

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Samson has done significantly well as a batter to prove the trade worth it, but this stumping will become a talking point. With MS Dhoni uncertain, CSK need a safe wicketkeeper behind the sticks for turning and non-turning tracks.

Samson fills that role perfectly, for he has good hands and great technique to manage both pace and spin behind the sticks, as was confirmed with this masterful stumping. Apart from his batting, CSK would be pleased with how he has nicely fit into the wicketkeeping role.

Shubman Gill departed after a well-made 33 in 23 balls, including one boundary and three maximums, at a strike rate of 143.47. He couldn’t take his innings further, but GT still won the game comprehensively by eight wickets.

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