CSK Playoffs Chances Explained: What CSK Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can CSK qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs is a question that will be on the mind of many fans at the halfway stage of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings last won the title back in 2023 and since then have failed to qualify for the playoffs. The five-time champions will be gunning to turn their fortunes around but have had a poor season so far.

Here we take a look at the CSK playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

CSK IPL 2026 League Standings

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side currently occupies sixth spot on the points table with six points. They have won three games and have lost five.

Current Standings: 6

Matches: 8

Won: 3

Lost: 5

Points: 6

Net Run-rate: -0.121

CSK Remaining Fixtures

Chennai have ssix games in hand to make a comeback. Can CSK qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:

May 2 – Mumbai Indians, Chennai (Home)

May 5 – Delhi Capitals, Delhi (Away)

May 10 – Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (Home)

May 15 – Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow (Away)

May 18 – Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (Home)

May 21 – Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (Away)

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Can CSK Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

The most decorated franchise in the world is struggling right now but still have their destiny in their hands. Before we check CSK qualification scenarios, let’s take a look at playoffs criteria.

A team needs a minimum of 17 points to secure a direct qualification in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify with 16 points – a common theme in the league. But in some scenarios, even 16 points might not be enough.

A team can reach the top 4 with 14 points as well but need other results to go in their favour while maintaining a superior net run-rate.

So, can CSK qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is yes. Here is what CSK need to do:

CSK need to win six out of their remaining six games to reach the playoffs directly.

Five wins out of six games can also get them through without much headache. They might need to keep an eye on their net run-rate.

Winning Four out of six games could technically keep them in the race but their fate will depend on other results

The CSK playoffs chances will end if they lose three more games.

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