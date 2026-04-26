DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 39: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 39 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match no.39 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction ahead of this game, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals have three wins and four defeats in the season. They would be disappointed after the previous game, losing to Punjab Kings despite posting 264 on the board. KL Rahul hammered an unbeaten 152 off 67, the third highest individual score in the league. Nitish Rana also made 91 off 44 balls but poor bowling and fielding cost them the match.
The reigning champions RCB are second on the points table with five wins in seven games. They are coming off a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the previous game. Chasing 206, Devdutt Padikkal struck 55 off 27 while Virat Kohli smashed 81 in 44 deliveries to finish the game with seven balls to spare.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.
Impact player: T Natarajan.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have been on the flatter side. Bowlers haven’t found much help here, especially in the evening games. The average batting first score here in the last 12 IPL matches stands at 210, with over 520 runs in the previous match.
As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and hot, with the temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Tristan Stubbs (DC)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
KL Rahul (DC)
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
Delhi Capitals defeated RCB in their earlier clash this season but they still have issues in both departments. RCB have a stronger side overall, and will start as the favourites to win this match.
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