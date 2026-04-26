DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 39: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 39 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match no.39 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction ahead of this game, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have three wins and four defeats in the season. They would be disappointed after the previous game, losing to Punjab Kings despite posting 264 on the board. KL Rahul hammered an unbeaten 152 off 67, the third highest individual score in the league. Nitish Rana also made 91 off 44 balls but poor bowling and fielding cost them the match.

The reigning champions RCB are second on the points table with five wins in seven games. They are coming off a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the previous game. Chasing 206, Devdutt Padikkal struck 55 off 27 while Virat Kohli smashed 81 in 44 deliveries to finish the game with seven balls to spare.

DC vs RCB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

Impact player: T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have been on the flatter side. Bowlers haven’t found much help here, especially in the evening games. The average batting first score here in the last 12 IPL matches stands at 210, with over 520 runs in the previous match.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and hot, with the temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Rajat Patidar has been in magnificent touch in the tournament.

The RCB skipper has smashed 238 runs in the season at a strike rate of 210 with two half centuries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled well in the competition across phases.

The veteran pacer has taken 11 wickets in seven games at an economy of 8.25.

Tristan Stubbs (DC)

Tristan Stubbs has registered a couple of 60s in the tournament, and remains a good pick.

Stubbs has made 901 runs in the IPL at an average of 45 and strike rate of 156, with five fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli is the most consistent batter in the league, amassing over 1,700 runs since 2024 with one century and 16 half centuries.

He has hit three fifties in this season, including 81 off 44 in the last game.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has scored 357 runs in the season at a strike rate 187, and is coming off an incredible 152 not out in 67 deliveries.

Rahul has been very consistent in the IPL, averaging over 45 with six hundreds and 42 fifties.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Devdutt Padikkal has been in great form, and batting at number three gives him enough time in the middle.

He has scored 208 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 184 with three half centuries.

Team for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals defeated RCB in their earlier clash this season but they still have issues in both departments. RCB have a stronger side overall, and will start as the favourites to win this match.

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