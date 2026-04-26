Phil Salt Injury Update: Dinesh Karthik Reveals Status for Opener Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2026

Phil Salt is the fourth-highest run-scorer for RCB in the IPL 2026 so far.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), had missed the swashbuckling opener Phil Salt in their previous clash on April 24. The RCB fans were searching for further Phil Salt injury update ahead of the DC vs RCB game in Delhi.

Earlier, RCB captain Rajat Patidar had revealed at the toss that the star England wicketkeeper-batter could not participate in the away fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT) due to an injury.

Phil Salt Injury Update: Will He Play in DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match?

Before taking on the Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture of the IPL 2026, the team’s batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik, has shared an update for Salt’s availability. In the pre-match press conference, he has confirmed that the opener is yet to recover from the injury and will also miss taking part in tomorrow’s match against DC.

The opener was continuing a stellar form in the IPL 2026, notching up 202 runs, including two half-centuries, in six fixtures of the season so far. His omission would be a huge blow for the side as they eye a revenge win over the Capitals. The franchise had brought in Jacob Bethell in their last match to replace the 29-year-old.

But after having an impressive debut season in the previous edition, the youngster could not continue the momentum in his maiden appearance of the IPL 2026. While chasing a huge target of 206 against GT, the opener was dismissed for only 14 runs off 10 deliveries.

ALSO READ:

RCB Aims to Clinch Revenge Win Over DC in IPL 2026 Reverse Fixture

The last time these two sides met in Bengaluru, Salt had top-scored with an impactful 63-run knock off 38 balls, laced with four boundaries and three sixes. But an impressive bowling effort from the visitors had restricted them to only 175/8. In response, the Men in Red had also put up a commendable start with the ball, snaring three wickets in the first three overs of the chase.

However, a brisk 22*-run cameo from David Miller in the end secured two crucial points for DC as Romario Shepherd failed to defend 15 runs off the final over. But coming off a five-wicket victory over Gujarat, the title-holders would look to continue their winning momentum against DC.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.