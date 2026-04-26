Ruturaj Gaikwad Steps Up in Crisis But did Selection Call Cost Match? Key Takeaways from CSK vs GT IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to their fifth defeat in eight games after an eight-wicket loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) today (April 26) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). On the other hand, GT won their fourth match in eight games and boosted their chances for an IPL 2026 playoffs spot.

Let’s check the key takeaways from the CSK vs GT contest.

Ruturaj Gaikwad steps up in crisis

The CSK skipper, who had struggled to get going so far this season, stepped up in crisis and led from the front. Chennai were dented early, losing three key wickets of Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel and Sarfaraz Khan in the powerplay and were left reeling at 26/3 within the fifth over. CSK needed a rebuilding job and Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the onus, batting till the end of the innings. The dynamic right-hander slammed his first fifty of IPL 2026, eventually finishing on 60-ball 74 and propelling the CSK scoreboard to a fighting 158/7 in 20 overs.

Sai Sudharsan continues delivering goods

After a century in the previous match against Royal Challengers Benagluru (RCB), he has continued his sublime form with a match-winning fifty in CSK vs GT contest. He finished on 86 off 47 balls, comprising four boundaries and seven maximums and is currently seventh in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race. The left-hander so far has 322 runs in eight games at an average of 40.25 incluiding two fifties and a ton.

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Did team selection cost CSK the match?

CSK decided to bring in Urvil Patel in the playing XI and then the early fall of wickets forced them to use Sarfaraz Khan as Impact player. This left them with a pacer short in Mukesh Choudhary, which eventually affected their defence of a challenging 159-run target. Jamie Overton and Gurjapneet Singh ended up being costly, conceding at economies 14 and 12, respectively.

Sarfaraz Khan is a core member in the batting department slotting at No.4, and CSK shouldn’t have ideally used the impact player on him. The idea is to hold back on impact player, especially if a team is batting first. Instead, they could have played Sarfaraz and saved it for later on Kartik Sharma if needed at all, which they wouldn’t have to since Ruturaj had already stabilised the innings by then. Mukesh could have simply come in place of Urvil Patel and the fate of the game could have been different.

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