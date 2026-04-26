Angkrish Raghuvanshi Left Furious After Bizarre Dismissal for ‘Obstructing Field’ in LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi fell prey to an umpire’s call for obstructing the field during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The decision eventually forced him to walk back to the pavilion cheaply for an eight-ball nine.

The incident happened on the final ball of the fifth over of the KKR innings. Angkrish nudged a Prince Yadav delivery towards mid-on and set off for a single but Cameron Green turned him down. The throw came in at the striker’s end but it hit the KKR batter’s leg as he made a dive. LSG players including Rishabh Pant, Prince Yadav appealed for ‘obstruction of field’ and the on-field umpires had to send the decision upstairs. Replays showed that Raghuvanshi had is eye on the ball but had turned away before making the dive but the third umpire felt the batter’s movement was deliberate and ruled it out.

What do the rules say about Angkrish Raghuvanshi dismissal?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was visibly miffed with the decision and he angrily slammed his bat on boundary toblerone before walking off.

According to clause 37.1.4 of the IPL playing conditions, “For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not.”

Watch the video of the incident below.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐃?! 😳



Mix-up. Long turn. Third umpire drama… & Raghuvanshi is given OUT for obstructing the field! 👀



Just the 4️⃣th instance of a batter being given out for obstructing the field in TATA IPL 🤯#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW… pic.twitter.com/WRgr608Odb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

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Prince Yadav squanders easy runout chance to dismiss Cameron Green in LSG vs KKR

After getting Angkrish’s wicket which reduced KKR to 27/3 in five overs, LSG squandered a big opportunity to dent their opposition further in the very next over. On the second ball of the final over of the powerplay, Prince Yadav had the chance to run-out big-hitter Cameron Green.

Powell had nudged a Digvesh Rathi delivery towards mid-wicket and his partner Cameron Green was off for a single before being sent back. Prince Yadav had all the time in the world to walk upto the stumps and inflict the run-out. He ran towards the wicket and made an underarm throw, but failed to make a direct-hit. Green was out by miles and Prince was left annoyed that the bowler wasn’t behind the stumps to collect the ball.

Watch the video of the runout miss below.

At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard reads 36/4 in 6.4 overs with Rinku Singh and Cameron Green currently batting in the middle.

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