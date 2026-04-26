Rinku Singh Smacks Four Successive Sixes to Put Up Competitive Total in LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Rinku Singh is the highest run-scorer of KKR in the IPL 2026.

Finisher Rinku Singh had played a match-winning innings of 53 not out to earn the maiden points for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous clash. In tonight’s LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 match, he has once again rescued the team from a difficult position to post a fighting score on the board.

Following their continued dismal show with the willow, the visitors had found themselves at 129/7 before the final over. But Rinku was well-set in the middle, playing on 59 off 45 balls. He took on the Lucknow Super Giants’ spinner Digvesh Rathi to hit four over-boundaries in a row. The southpaw’s onslaught in the last over powered the Knight Riders to 155/7.

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However, Rathi finished off his spell as well as the innings with a dot ball, denying the batter yet another big hit.

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Rinku Singh Delivers Top Knock in LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

The left-hander had to come in just after the powerplay, with KKR struggling at 31/4. From there, Rinku played a commendable knock to guide the side towards a respectable total. He finished with a brilliant 83-run knock off 51 balls at a strike rate of 162.74. Rinku’s rescue act included seven fours and five maximums as the batter anchored the run flow with a measured and calculated approach.

Apart from him, only all-rounder Cameron Green made a noteworthy contribution in KKR’s total. Coming in at No.4, he scored a 21-ball 34, laced with three maximums. These two players also paired up to send Aiden Markram back in the second innings. During the second over of the Australian player, Rinku completed a stunning juggling catch near the boundary rope to dismiss the LSG opener.

However, at the time of writing, the hosts are at 89/4 after 14 overs, with Ayush Badoni and Mukul Chaudhary at the crease.

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